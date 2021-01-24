The Green Valley Beekeepers Association will hold their next meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. using the Zoom virtual meeting platform.
A program will be presented by Kate McKenzie, a Cincinnati area beekeeper and co-owner and operator of Let It Bee Cincy. McKenzie, and her mom are a beekeeping team that opt for more natural approaches to caring for their bees.
McKenzie, will instruct attendees on when and how to get started with beekeeping, remove winter insulation and start feeding your bees. The topic and discussion should be especially helpful for new beekeepers, as well as those interested in starting. Also, McKenzie, will give a quick demonstration on how to build a swarm trap with which you can passively catch your own swarm of bees.
This meeting is open to anyone interested learning more about getting started in beekeeping and attendance is free. To receive a link to attend this meeting virtually via Zoom, please visit the meeting announcement at our homepage, GreenValleyBeekeepers.org, for further instruction.
Logo ContestThe Green Valley Beekeepers Association Board of Directors voted to solicit designs of a logo to be used for various purposes by the association, e.g., on patches, embroidered club apparel, this website, the association’s letterhead, GVBA merchandise, etc.
Entries may be submitted by members, other beekeepers, and the public for the design of the logo with a cash award of $100 for the best design that the board of directors in their judgment deems appropriate and acceptable for the club’s purposes.
The design may be submitted in a digital image raster format, e.g., jpeg, tiff, bmp, png, etc. Other formats including vector files may be acceptable if approved in advance of submission. The submitted image size should be approximately 640 pixels x 480 pixels or larger, and it should be limited to no more than three colors.
Please visit our homepage at GreenValleyBeekeepers.org for further instruction on how to submit your logo for the contest. Entries must be received by Feb. 21, 2021; however, the board of directors reserves the right to extend the deadline if no acceptable designs are received by Feb. 21.
— Submitted by the Green Valley Beekeepers
