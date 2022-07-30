The expectation is that our weather in June reduced corn yields across the county, some fields significantly. My article a few weeks ago referenced the wide flowering window of soybeans compared to corn and the greater opportunity they have to overcome severe yield loss if rains return as they did two weeks ago. So, what% of normal will the soybean crop yield? Dr. Laura Elizabeth Lindsey, Associate Professor — Soybean & Small Grains at Ohio State University, wrote the following comments about stress on soybeans during the flowering growth stage (R1-R2).

Even as soybean plants begin to flower, they may only have 3-5 trifoliolates due to late planting and wet weather followed by dry conditions. However, even if plants have flowers and only a few trifoliolates, the plant will continue to add leaf area up to the R5 growth stage, which comes 4-6 weeks later. As long as the canopy is complete by the beginning of seed filling, the plant has the potential to reach full yield potential.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.