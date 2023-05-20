The sign on the building at 1605 Scherm Road says “Progressive Sports Therapy.”
But it’s a lot more than that.
It’s also Progressive Rehab and Progressive Aesthetics.
And it’s 30 years old this month.
Trisha Phelps, the owner, says, “I was an occupational therapist. I had worked for a business that was interested in profits. I wanted a business that wasn’t just interested in making money. I wanted it to be about the quality of health. And I wanted to be out on my own.”
So, she started with just herself.
Today, Phelps said, “I have 50-plus people, including around 30 in home health and outpatient in Henderson, Madisonville, Hartford and Philpot.”
Sports therapy is only a small part of the business now.
Young athletes come after school for therapy on their injuries.
But Phelps said, “We do more pain management now with neck and back pain. We work on people from head to toe. From birth to whenever.”
The majority of patients are middle-aged and older now.
And the list of what the practice treats includes everything from bulging discs to speech therapy, incontinence and erectile disfunction.
The Owensboro office sees around 130 patients a day with sessions lasting 45 minutes to an hour.
Patients see two-therapist teams “as long as they want to stay with them,” Phelps said.
“We take all insurance, even the ones that don’t pay as well, and we have reasonable prices,” she said. “We have the most equipment in town. Shock wave therapy, Class 4 Laser, anti-gravity treadmill, a REPEX table for bulging discs and a pregnancy table with a hole in it for the stomach.”
They also work with neuropathy.
“We have people who drive two hours to get to us because we have the equipment and the therapists they want,” Phelps said.
The company’s website says, “Careful attention is placed on each patient’s individual needs. Our aim is to provide an interdisciplinary plan of treatment to ensure every detail of our patient’s therapy needs are met.”
