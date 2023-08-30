Two members of the Daviess County Public Schools staff were honored during the district’s Opening Day on Aug. 8.
The Kids First Support Professional and Customer Service awards “honor individuals who showcase kindness, dependability and an exemplary way of making families and students feel welcome, challenging students to do their best,” according to the district.
2023 KIDS FIRST SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL
Stacey Christian, instructional assistant and math interventionist at Burns Elementary School, said she was shocked to hear her named called during the awards ceremony.
“I work with a lot of people that have trained me and are deserving of the award,” she said. “It was very honoring and humbling to me.”
Christian works with small groups of students throughout the day to try and close gaps.
“We pull them out during a time they aren’t working in their core content and work on needed skills to get them on grade level,” she said.
Working on these skills with elementary students helps to build foundations, Christian said.
“If we build those foundations, and we build them strong, then they grow each year,” she said.
Christian said she loves working with the students.
“I never thought I’d be in education, and then I began subbing and I just fell in love with the kids,” she said. “Coming every day and seeing the smile on their faces, and they want to see you, it just makes my heart happy.”
Christian has spent 16 years in education, including 14 at Burns Elementary School.
“We’ve started a new math program this year and we talked about how mistakes are proof that you are working,” she said. “Whether you get the answer right or wrong, it’s okay and we can all learn from our mistakes.”
CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD
Tracy Pack, personnel support secretary for DCPS, said she was shaking when her name was announced during the Opening Day awards.
“It was crazy and I was totally shocked,” she said. “I’m still kind of shocked. You just do your job and you don’t expect to be rewarded for just doing your job.”
Pack is celebrating her 26th year in a personnel position this academic year.
“I love my people,” she said. “I work with all support staff, which is anybody that does not hold a teaching certification. I have bus drivers, custodians, cooks, you name it. I love them all.”
Pack said she loves watching the personnel staff grow.
“So many will come in and they may start out driving a bus because they’re still in college and it works with their classes, and in no time they’re ready to be an instructional assistant,” she said. “It’s cool to see that and to see people happy in their position.”
Personnel staff are vital to the functionality of a school, Pack said.
“Without them, where would we be,” Pack said. “You think about a custodian, where would you be without somebody to clean up if a student is sick or at the end of the day when teachers are tired? If we didn’t have cooks and bakers, what would the students do? Our nursing staff is phenomenal. It takes a village.”
Pack, who had been on medical leave since April, said she is excited to be back at work in-person to meet new staff and see returning faces.
“I love people, and you meet a variety of people here,” she said.”
