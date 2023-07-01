With summertime activities often come chiggers. They certainly can spoil outdoor activities. Information about their preferred habits, life cycle and some management tips are provided in this article.

Chiggers are actually immature mites. They induce an aggravating rash and intense, itchy feeling when they feed on the skin of animals and humans, according to Dr. Jonathan Larson, extension entomologist. They are so tiny they usually are not seen in the landscape and on your body. Under the microscope, we can see that it has six legs and is reddish in color.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.