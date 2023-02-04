After staying indoors in cold and wet weather, the bare branches of trees and shrubs begin to catch my attention.

However, with the current winter damage, wait before reaching for the pruners to do major pruning on plants with injury. Pruning is used on plants to correct undesirable growth such as low-hanging branches, control size and shape, prevent crossing and rubbing branches, thin out dense growth, remove dead wood, and encourage flower production.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.