Charlie Rafferty became the training specialist at the Fire Academy of Kentucky on July 1.
Prior to full time employment with the Fire Commission, Rafferty worked part time as an adjunct instructor for 16 years. Rafferty has been in the fire service for a total of 27 years, starting in 1996 when he joined the Airport-Sorgho Fire Department.
After progressing through the ranks, Rafferty now holds the rank of assistant chief at that department. He recently retired, with the rank of lieutenant, from the Daviess County Fire Department after 24 years of service. Rafferty has also been involved with the Green River Firefighters Association for many years, serving as second vice president from 2021-2022, and is currently first vice president.
Rafferty’s favorite part of the job is collaborating with instructors from across the state with a common goal of seeing students go from individuals to a team and succeed.
When not involved with the fire service Charlie enjoys riding motorcycles and attending racing events.
Rafferty is the founding member and commander of the Green River Firefighters Association Honor Guard and has been the chair of the Kentucky Firefighters Association Honor Guard since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.