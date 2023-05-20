• Gov. Andy Beshear reappointed Clay Ford to the Health Insurance Advisory Council. Clay of Owensboro is a partner at EM Ford and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.
• Gov. Andy Beshear reappointed Joseph Berry to Serve Kentucky. Berry of Owensboro is executive director of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2026.
