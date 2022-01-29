Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Mark Pogue as a member of the Motor Vehicle Commission. Pogue of Greenville is an automobile dealer at The Pogue Group. He replaces David Hinton of Louisville, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 1, 2022.
