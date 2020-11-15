Amanda Owen, executive director of Puzzle Pieces, has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the Kentucky Employment First Council.
The council includes people with disabilities, family members, employers, government agencies and other stakeholders.
Owen is one of two from provider agencies appointed to the council.
Through Puzzle Pieces, which Owen established in 2012, she launched a division serving clients with supported employment.
The division, Employment Opportunities, now employs one director and three employment specialists.
It has placed 20 people in the workforce.
Another 12 are in job development.
