Sara Hemingway of Owensboro has been named to the board of directors of Leadership Kentucky.
Other new members are Liz Snodgrass, Tim Kraus, Beth McFarland, Gary Gerdemann, Alan Keck and Cindy Wiseman.
Leadership Kentucky bills itself as “one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States.”
Hemingway is the executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation.
