Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
• Meredith Figg has been appointed as a member of the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Figg of Beaver Dam is a pharmacist at Rice’s Pharmacy. She replaces Jill Rhodes of Crestwood, whose term is expiring, and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.
• James Glenn has been reappointed as a member of the Commission on Human Rights. Glenn of Owensboro is a retired educator and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 12, 2024.
• Brian Wright of Owensboro has been appointed as a member of Water Transportation Advisory Board, effective Oct. 1, 2021. Wright of Owensboro is the president and CEO of the Owensboro Riverport Authority and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.