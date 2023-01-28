Meredith Figg, of Beaver Dam, was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. Figg is a pharmacist at Rice’s Pharmacy. She replaces Lucas Mentzer, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2028.
Latest News
- Greater Purpose: Rowe finds joy in combining physical and spiritual health
- Circuit Court January 28, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 28, 2023
- Marriage Licenses January 28, 2023
- My Mechanic moves home to 430 Leitchfield
- Real Estate Transfers January 28, 2023
- Business Licenses January 28, 2023
- Building Permits January 28, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Reining' Champion: Cecil officially crowned 2023 Junior Miss Rodeo Kentucky
- Maggie's Cakes moving to Madisonville
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 22, 2023
- Thomas named OFD firefighter of the year for second year in a row
- Ohio County cold case ends with convictions
- Fire heavily damages restaurant
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 23, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 24, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 25, 2023
Images
Videos
Commented
- Agricultural Finance Corporation OKs GC loan (1)
- Daviess County wins 2 close games at Apollo (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 9, 2023 (1)
- Local writing group looks to grow membership (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 15, 2023 (1)
- Home sales down for 4th month (1)
- Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 23, 2023 (1)
- Broken bones that tell a story (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 8, 2023 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.