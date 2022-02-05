Owensboro native Sean Southard has been named the director of communications for the Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK).
He will officially begin his new position on Feb. 21.
Southard currently has been serving as director of communications for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a role he’s held since 2017. He began his career at RunSwitch PR, where he developed and executed messaging strategies for clients, including Kentuckians for Strong Leadership, an independent expenditure effort which helped flip control of the Kentucky state house to the Republicans for the first time in nearly a century. In 2021, Southard was named the top political staffer in state government by Kentucky Fried Politics.
Along with being from Owensboro, Southard is a graduate of the University of Louisville, where he studied political science and history. He now lives in Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.