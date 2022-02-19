Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Jeff Kirby, Crystal Chappell, Freda Pogue and Josh Randall as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 45th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.
• Kirby of Greenville is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.
• Chappell of Drakesboro is a teacher at Muhlenberg
South Middle School and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.
• Pogue of Greenville is a corporate secretary at The Pogue Group and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.
• Randall of Central City is president at Central Screen Printing and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.
