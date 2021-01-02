Way before Robert Kendrick became the pastor of Sweeney Street Missionary Baptist Church, he realized that he was purposed with preaching the Gospel.
It was while he was serving in the U.S. Navy 40 years ago that Kendrick dedicated his life to winning souls for Christ.
“I was called when I was overseas,” Kendrick said. “I served in the military from ’78 to ’81 and God found me right where I was. …I wasn’t a pastor but I was sharing the word of God with those around me.”
After leaving the Navy, Kendrick would go on to have a career as a firefighter and EMT in his hometown of Mayfield before retiring in 1995.
Kendrick, however, never lost sight of his commitment to preaching the Gospel.
In 1997, Kendrick received his preacher’s license and began pastoring two years later at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Graves County. He led that church for five years.
But it would be after meeting his wife, Dorothy Bibbs-Kendrick, that Kendrick would eventually be led to Owensboro and to the pastorship of Sweeney Street.
Kendrick said he began attending Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St., when he and his wife began dating.
They married 15 years ago and now live in Greenville where Dorothy Bibbs-Kendrick and her twin sister Berna Bibbs-Snipes operate Bibbs Funeral Home.
Shortly after he was married, Kendrick was asked by Sweeney Street church member Ada James to come preach there, which led to his becoming the permanent pastor in 2006.
“It was a small congregation when we first started out,” the 62-year-old Kendrick said. “I guess it was about five or six members. They asked me if I’d come be their pastor and I told them I’d love to. I guess I had it in my heart I wanted to pastor and the Spirit was leading me to that area.”
Along with pastoring a dwindling congregation, Kendrick was coming into an aging church, which was 115 years old when he started.
The now 129-year-old church, at 1626 Sweeney St., was renovated in 2007, which included new pews for the sanctuary and pulpit furniture. The membership has also significantly grown.
Although many small churches are struggling to keep their doors open especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendrick credited Sweeney Street’s congregation and its leaders for their commitment during the shutdown time.
“We have a good group of people who comes to Sweeney Street,” Kendrick said. “Before the COVID hit, I guess we were up to about 45 to 50 members on Sundays.”
And despite the nearly hour-long drive the Kendricks have to make every time they travel to Owensboro, Kendrick said he is where God wants him.
“…Where the Lord leads me, I will follow,” Kendrick said. “We never did think anything about the distance. It was an opportunity to exercise my ministry.”
Sweeney Street Missionary Baptist typically worships at 11 a.m. on Sundays but COVID-19 has made it difficult to meet every week.
Kendrick said he’s looking forward to returning to regular in-house worship services in the new year.
“It’s just been a blessing to be at Sweeney Street,” Kendrick said. “We love them and they love us. I guess that’s why we’ve been here for the last 14 years and hopefully we’ll be here until the Lord calls us home.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.