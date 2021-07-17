Perhaps you’re sitting at your breakfast table, your coffee steaming, when out of the corner of your eye a young robin swoops in and alights on a thin branch just outside your window. You pause; you notice.
Or maybe you are settling in for an afternoon nap, a blanket ensconces you. Just as sleep comes close and you begin to give in, in that very moment, the sound of children playing wafts faintly toward you. You pause; you notice.
The houselights go down, the stage lights come on. The chattering in the audience dims slowly to a hush. The conductor has raised his baton. You pause; you notice.
It must happen a hundred times a day: the interruption of things.
The often ordinary thing that was happening is disrupted by the extraordinary thing that happens instead. They say life is what happens when you’ve made other plans. We would be wise to recognize the possibilities within these graceful disruptions.
I call the gift of knowing when to take notice of the whole of your life “the art of pausing.”
It is a worthwhile gift to give yourself. You never know how you can be changed by pausing, observing, and taking inventory of the moment you’re in, of your life. Making a habit of this kind of awareness is imperative.
When the evening news comes on, millions of people pause to watch or stream it on their TVs or mobile devices.
Catastrophes and crime, scandals and scientific advances, military activity, traffic reports, and the weather. Every day people sit down and become dazed by news of each particular day.
Often they blindly accept it for what it is, while others will either try to make sense of it or will weigh whether the news will bear any real impact on their own wellbeing.
But then there are the stories that will most likely never make it on CNN, Fox, or 14News. It is the news of the everyday lives of every one of us. It is the news that we are so busy making that most of us never get around to paying attention enough really to decide what we think about it.
Oh, we have our moments, but more often than not the humdrum goings on of our everyday lives come and go largely unnoticed.
Truth be told, by refusing to pause, observe, and think about what is going on within and around us, we risk letting slip past almost unnoticed the only lives we are presumably ever going to get. What a sad thing to have happen?
And there is plenty of news to notice. We are all caught up in our own tiny wars.
We have our own failures and catastrophes. We have our own successes and breakthroughs. Like the world itself, we are all searching for some kind of peace.
The problem is it’s likely to happen so quietly and on such a small scale that we’re apt to miss it altogether, if only because we are not accustomed to paying attention.
A text message you didn’t expect.
A friend request on Facebook from an old college roommate.
A phone conversation that moved you.
A tone of voice that unsettled you.
A chance meeting at the grocery with an old colleague.
An unpredictable lump in the throat.
A belly laugh with tears streaming.
We may not have it in us to recognize it, but this is what it’s all about, what life is all about, what we are all about.
And it is not always good, bright, or beautiful.
Sometimes it is painful, horrific, and sad.
But it is life. And it is our life.
It’s the one life we get to live.
We would do well to pause at some point every day to take notice of it all, if for no other reason than because taking notice is the one thing besides a pulse that tells you you’re alive.
When we discover the art of pausing, we are able to see so much better what is really going on. When we stop the action, focus our gaze, and pay strict attention to what is happening within and around us, we see through the veil, and learn so much about who we are.
Which do we prefer?
The blue pill, which allows us to remain alive and well within the ignorance of illusion, where we can pretend that everything is alright in the world as long as everything is alright with “me and mine?”
Or the red pill, which sends us straight to the truth of things, to an honest life, to the sometimes harsh reality of the way the world actually works, with its beauty in one hand, and its tragedy in another?
Why are so many afraid to pause, afraid to sit with something for a while, to shape their own thinking around it, and to participate in the construction of the meaning of their lives?
Is it because in the silence and in the darkness that pause makes possible, we are afraid of what we will encounter there?
Are we anxious about what would happen if the phone was put down, the TV turned off, the tablet put to sleep, the conversation lulled, the music quieted, and the fever of life finally hushed?
Are we scared of what we might find if all we’re left with is the beating of our own hearts and the sound of our own thinking?
Are we in denial?
For thousands of years, the faith traditions of the world have encouraged, and in some cases, required that from time to time we practice the art of pausing, we become quiet, we get clear on what we notice, and we take the time to come to an understanding of it all, on our own, so that we depend less on the siren voices of our clamorous culture to tell us how to think, and we learn to do it for ourselves.
Lay down your device; turn it off for a while, and rest.
Push pause on your life and take stock.
Balance the books of life at the end of each day.
What do you see?
What do you hear? What now are you going to do? How will you choose to live?
I know; you’re too busy, too important, or too bored to push pause every now and then to think for yourself about what is really going on within and around you.
But may I suggest you think again? Sit up and take notice. Don’t idle away. There is this one life.
Live it.
Really live it.
Maybe there is nothing more important for us to do than to sit down every evening or so and think about our life, trying to figure it out or at least to come to terms with it.
The news of our private little world. If every day could begin and end with a pause, a catching of the breath, a moment of silence, before what is about to happen actually happens, then in that one fleeting moment, you will be finally fully alive.
Enjoy how that feels. Then take the red pill.
Welcome to your life.
