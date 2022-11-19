If you have family history in Owensboro, I am sure you have heard parents or grandparents reminisce about the days of Anderson’s, McAtee’s, J.J. Newberry’s and many other community business institutions that provided a local, personalized approach for shopping.
Luckily, Owensboro has seen a renaissance of local offerings emerge and thrive in recent years.
These small businesses contribute to the economy and the community in a myriad of ways. In fact, studies have shown that on average, each $100 spent at a local business generates $45 of secondary spending (payroll, profits spent locally by owners, donations to area charities, etc.).
The economic multiplier is for every dollar spent, three more are generated. The impact is significant, and Owensboroans will have an opportunity to support these local businesses on November 26.
In an effort to raise awareness of the economic impact of shopping local and to support our Chamber members, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and Independence Bank have partnered once again for Shop Owensboro — a community-wide initiative to encourage holiday shoppers to visit local businesses the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday — a day known nationally as Small Business Saturday.
This event has grown exponentially in recent years to become a holiday tradition in Owensboro. Shop Owensboro allows us to support our neighbors and keep local money local. It is good for the economy and good for the soul. And, it presents a teaching opportunity for our young people.
Our Chamber office has been taken over by a sea of green Shop Owensboro bags. And we have spent the past several days greeting our local small business owners who are participating. It is always such a reminder of how these men and women love our community and are pouring themselves for all of us.
For a list of participating businesses, you may visit the Chamber website at chamber.owensboro.com, our Facebook page or our Instagram profile.
We look forward to joining with people across the community to keep our money where our heart is. See you next Saturday at Independence Bank!
• Be sure to visit Independence Bank on Frederica Street at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 to pick up Shop Owensboro coupons and maps and document your Small Business Saturday on social media by using the hashtags: #SHOPOWENSBORO #GOCHAMBER #1776REVOLUTION #SHOPSMALL #SUPPORTLOCAL #PUTYOURMONEYWHEREYOURHEARTIS
