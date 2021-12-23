As Puzzle Pieces approaches its first and biggest fundraiser of the new year, its Lip Sync Battle, executive director Amanda Owen looks back on the accomplishments of 2021 and how the nonprofit can continue to evolve and meet the needs of clients in its 10th year.
Puzzle Pieces is a local nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual disabilities by promoting independence, life skills, community access and involvement, social interaction, communication and self-worth.
This past year, Puzzle Pieces has created four new programs, installed an inclusive, sensory playground for clients with intellectual disabilities and has funded its Pre-Employment Transition Service, which helps clients build skills needed to enter into the workforce.
This year, she said, the nonprofit has worked to get 50 of its clients employed throughout the community through its employment opportunities division, as well.
These new additions, Owen said, continue to build upon services already provided by Puzzle Pieces to further meet the needs of its clients and the community.
“Most people in our community only see us as a daycare, but we’re far more than a daycare. Our services become essential for families and parents to be able to have full-time careers,” she said. “Our programs are designed to level up the individuals with disabilities, but it also is meant to be a critical piece for that family to be able to function.”
Owen said the extension of services is not just something that happened in 2021. She said the nonprofit works to add new programs and evolve each year to meet clients’ needs in other unique ways that will continue to enhance their lives.
“This past year, we’ve navigated coming out of COVID, so there’s been a lot of time revamping and getting back to the source of what programs needed to be,” she said.
In 2022, Owen said, will be an even bigger year for Puzzle Pieces as it works to create more opportunities for clients.
“This upcoming year is going to be a big year for Puzzle Pieces, and although our programs have grown, now we have to be creative in making sure that we continue to evolve to sustain the programs so the families don’t get left behind,” she said.
To continue building and evolving, however, takes funding. While the nonprofit gets about 90% of its funding through Medicaid, according to Owen, it has to raise the other 10%, which accounts for about $360,000 annually.
While that seems like a large amount, she said, those funds go toward, not only providing the necessary services for clients, but also to recruiting and maintaining a professionally trained staff.
“Unlike some nonprofits, we’re very fortunate to have a revenue stream, but with that comes a high dollar of frontline workers. We can’t rely on volunteers to do our service. Our service has to be by trained and invested, passionate individuals and so we have to invest in them,” she said.
Puzzle Pieces’ annual Lip Sync Battle helps provide about half of that extra funding each year, according to Owen.
And while it brings in necessary funds, it is also a staple for the nonprofit and the community, she said.
2022 will mark the fifth annual Lip Sync Battle, which entails performances from various local businesses and entities that compete against each other, the most anticipated of which is usually the Owensboro Fire Department versus the Owensboro Police Department.
It will take place on Jan. 15 this year at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“It’s more than just a fundraiser; it’s an event that is celebrated, it’s an event that brings awareness,” she said. “Just seeing the community rally and want to attend an event and have fun, that’s huge.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.