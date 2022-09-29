Earlier this month, Puzzle Pieces hit a significant milestone — celebrating 10 years of service to our clients, their families and our community.
I thought after a decade of serving the community, it may be time to reintroduce who we are and what we do.
Are we a daycare for those with intellectual disabilities? We are so much more than that.
That nonprofit that puts on the Lip Sync Battle? We are so much more than that.
To really know what Puzzle Pieces is about, I have to take you back to the beginning.
My big brother, Nick, has a rare chromosomal disability.
When he was born 41 years ago, he was only the 11th person to be diagnosed. His disorder has a very long name, but my parents call it 4XY disorder because Nick has four more X chromosomes than he does Y chromosomes. At that time, doctors told my parents that it was most closely related to Down syndrome. They painted a very grim picture for my parents, telling them Nick would be “severely retarded,” a dwarf, would never walk, talk and would or live past his 30s. They told my parents to institutionalize their son.
That was never an option for my parents.
With their determination, advocacy and strength, Nick thrived.
He was able to attend school, but at that time, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was not passed, ensuring that students with a disability are provided with an education that is tailored to their individual needs.
School was Nick’s connection to the outside world, but his education didn’t focus on inclusion and not all of his teachers saw the big picture for Nick.
I set out to become a special education teacher, determined to give more to students with disabilities like Nick.
After high school, Nick’s world became a lot smaller. He had my parents and our family, but his life centered around them. He no longer had peers to socialize with and boredom set in, which caused unhealthy weight gain and related health issues.
As a middle school special education teacher, I sat in IEP meetings with my students’ families and talked about the benchmarks their child should hit and tried to piece together what life would look like going into high school and beyond.
At that time, there was not an answer to help these students. I was leaving families hopeless. I decided to leave the classroom to create the place for my students that my brother didn’t have.
I opened Puzzle Pieces on Sept. 4, 2012.
When we opened the doors of our original Frederica Street location, we welcomed 32 clients. Fast forward to today and we now serve more than 400 clients.
In 2012, we focused our services around a social program for individuals with disabilities that were no longer able to find peer relationships in school.
In 2022, we offer residential living, vocational training, employment placement, behavior services and the region’s only targeted autism programming. Our youngest client is 18 months old and we serve individuals throughout their lifespan with a whole-life approach to client care.
What my team at Puzzle Pieces has accomplished in a decade is monumental.
The impact we make on the lives of the clients and families we serve is essential to our community. The 60 clients we have placed in the local workforce are making an economic impact on Owensboro.
And we aren’t done yet.
We will continue to create opportunities for those with disabilities in this community. We will continue to build a more inclusive Owensboro that values individuals with disabilities.
We will continue to bring awareness so that those we serve will be thought of first instead of last and have a seat at the table.
But we are also going to celebrate!
We are a part of a network of services that provides opportunities to those with disabilities in our community.
Wendell Foster is celebrating 75 years.
The Opportunity Center has been around for 66 years and is celebrating a rebrand and refocus of its mission.
GRADSA will host its 25th Buddy Walk this year.
We want to celebrate being among the ranks of organizations making a big impact in Owensboro. I want to encourage you to educate yourself on the resources available for the disabled population.
And I invite you to join us for Puzzle Pieces 10-Year Celebration on Dec. 6, 2022, at the RiverPark Center. Come see what we are all about, learn our mission, celebrate our accomplishments and help us honor our partners who are making a difference in our community.
Check out our website for ticket information and I encourage you to follow us on social media where we share disability awareness information, client and staff successes as well as the latest news about Puzzle Pieces.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
