Jay Mills, Pleasant Valley Community Church’s executive pastor, discusses the rendering of the new sanctuary that’s on display in PVCC’s lobby.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

In January, Pleasant Valley Community Church celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Now it’s combining that milestone with a multi-million-dollar construction project that will include a new worship center at its 800 Pleasant Valley Road campus.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

