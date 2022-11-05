In January, Pleasant Valley Community Church celebrated its 15th anniversary.
Now it’s combining that milestone with a multi-million-dollar construction project that will include a new worship center at its 800 Pleasant Valley Road campus.
The Rev. Jamus Edwards, PVCC’s lead pastor of preaching and vision, said the congregation has experienced dramatic growth since purchasing the former Mullen & Haynes building — a 30,600-square-foot warehouse — in 2006 and converting it into its current church.
“The church only had 25 or 30 people, and they went on faith and bought what was a massive building for 30 people,” Edwards said. “In some sense, people said they were crazy and why does such a small group of people need such a big building? But the people at the church in those early years just had a heart and vision; they knew God was going to fill it with people.”
Three years later, Edwards said a building committee was formed in anticipation of outgrowing the space.
He added that the current sanctuary “maxed out” its capacity of 404 people years ago, forcing them to hold multiple services to accommodate the attendance.
“There were several times over the years when we had come really close to building or expanding, but each time it seemed like the Lord hit the brakes,” he said.
The church has unveiled plans to connect a new 17,700-square-foot sanctuary with office spaces to its current building at a cost between $7 and $8 million. Its seating capacity will increase to 850 — more than doubling its current size.
Edwards said there will be a “spirit-led” fundraising initiative called “Next” that will take place over the next two years to help offset potential debt.
“It’s not a traditional capital campaign,” Edwards said. “The building is just one part of a much larger vision that God has given us to saturate Owensboro with the Gospel and engage the nations with the glory and knowledge of the Lord. ...We view our building as a launching pad to send out leaders, disciples, church planters and missionaries all over the world. So our vision for this is not for people to simply come and hear but to go and tell.”
Jay Mills, PVCC’s executive pastor, has the job of overseeing the project.
When he joined the PVCC staff in July 2021, Mills said he already had experience with a similar expansion at Southwinds Church in Tracy, California, where he was formerly employed before moving to Owensboro.
“As in everything we do in life, it’s always helpful when you have a template that you can follow and you have a little bit of experience beforehand,” Mills said.
PVCC has hired Master’s Plan of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to serve as the design firm and general contractor.
As part of the construction, the new sanctuary will consume a large portion of the rear parking lot, which will require parking to be added.
The current building will be repurposed into children’s, youth, classroom and mercy ministry space.
Mills said the goal is to break ground in late spring 2023.
“Every project is unique and definitely gives us opportunities to draw closer to the Lord and grow in our faith,” Mills said.
