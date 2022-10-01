Kristi Rector didn’t know the positive impact she would make when she placed a rubber duck on the door handle of a stranger’s car.
But when Krissy Howard returned to her vehicle from shopping inside the Wesleyan Park Plaza Kroger, 2630 Frederica St., on Sept. 14, she discovered a “bee”-themed rubber duck that turned the sadness she was feeling into joy.
“It hit me so hard that day — that somebody was so nice and it was something so small,” said Howard about the anonymous gift.
For both Rector and Howard, rubber ducks have different but special meanings.
In 2020, a trend among Jeep owners began by placing rubber ducks on the door handles of fellow “Jeepers” as a way to lift each other’s spirits, regardless if they were strangers or not.
Rector, a 51-year-old Jeep owner, said she recently moved to Owensboro from Nashville and has received more rubber ducks during the short time here than she ever did living in Music City.
“I have to say Owensboro has the most generous Jeepers,” said Rector, whose husband is from Daviess County. “In Nashville, I got maybe one. But since I’ve been living in Owensboro, I’ve gotten five or six of them. It’s just cute, and it makes you smile. You’ll look around and wonder who did it?”
Although Howard doesn’t own a Jeep, she keeps rubber ducks along the rear window of her vehicle.
And it caught Rector’s attention.
“I was parked next to her as I came out of the grocery, and I noticed all of her ducks in her back window, which I thought was unusual,” Rector said. “As somebody who drives a Jeep, you’ll see them driving around with ducks, and I thought that’s funny that this car had all these ducks. I thought, ‘I have a duck, and I’m going to leave one behind,’ not knowing if it was a man, woman or a teenager.”
Howard’s connection to rubber ducks comes from her father.
“Every year at Christmas, my dad gets me a duck, and this one just fit,” Howard said. “That’s why I started putting the ducks on my back window, because a lot of them came from my dad.”
But what made Rector’s gesture even greater is that Howard said she was having “a very hard day” when she found the rubber duck left on her car door handle.
Howard, 44, said she just had “a life-saving surgery” to repair her stomach that had grown together, causing severe weight loss.
“…I had been bullied so bad in this town over my weight by so many people,” Howard said. “I was starting to think everybody hates everybody. But then to know she took one minute to put that duck on my door, it meant so much that someone thought of me for a second and was being kind about it.”
But fate wasn’t done with the two women who never anticipated meeting each other.
Because she was new to the community, Rector said she joined Owensboro Chat, a Facebook group, that allows its followers to provide recommendations and contacts to each other.
“I was scrolling, and (Howard) had posted a picture (of the rubber duck),” Rector said. “I saw that and realized that it was me. And then I felt silly after I admitted it was me because it was an act of kindness that I outed myself on — like it was props to me, and I didn’t want that. So I had a couple moments of regret. But at the same time, it brightened my day just to know that it made her smile.”
For Howard, it restored her faith in knowing that there are people out there who understand compassion and kindness can make a difference.
“…It was like, ‘Oh wow,’ there are still some nice people in this town who aren’t going to be mean because of how you look,” Howard said.
Rector said she has found Owensboro relaxing and a nice, slower change of pace compared to Nashville.
And although Rector knew the rubber duck had become a positive symbol within the Jeep community, she now sees it as much more.
“It’s hope; it’s like a little glimmer of goodness,” Rector said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.