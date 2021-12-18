There is usually nothing too quiet about the birthing process.
When I brought my own babies into the world there was much huffing and puffing and some yelling as well, especially with my first.
It was a new, painful experience. I remember being frightened and exhausted as well.
But after the struggle, came the calm. After the noise, came the quiet. The baby quieted and so did I. When we met for the first time and those tiny fingers closed around mine and baby breath caressed my skin, I was in love. Instantly and completely in love.
I can only imagine that Mary had a similar, yet altogether different, experience when birthing the Savior of the world. I have not once believed that Mary was spared the travails of labor because she was the chosen mother of Christ. I think she experienced all of it, the pain, the fear, the exhaustion.
And also, the joy, the wonder and the excitement. As she marveled at His ten fingers and ten toes, she surely marveled, too, that He was the Christ.
His baby breath must have whispered to her mothering heart that clear, cold night as she held Him in her arms. He was hers, but also ours. She probably knew, even then, that she wouldn’t keep Him, couldn’t keep Him. But for those few precious moments, all was calm, all was quiet, all was right with the world.
I think God knew that Mary needed those quiet moments with her baby boy. Deep within her heart, she must have been well aware that she was in the presence of the LORD.
Perhaps she heard God the Father whisper words of assurance to her that all was well. He speaks calm into our spirits when we need it the most. And He often speaks most loudly when He speaks softly. In order to hear His quiet voice, we must quiet ourselves.
Then a great and powerful wind tore the mountains apart and shattered the rocks before the LORD, but the LORD was not in the wind. After the wind there was an earthquake, but the LORD was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake came a fire, but the LORD was not in the fire. And after the fire came a gentle whisper.” I Kings 19: 11b-12
During those sweet, quiet moments of introduction, when Mary fell in love with her newborn son, did she know she would one day fall at His feet as He hung on a cross?
Perhaps it was too much to comprehend at the moment. But, let it not be lost on us today.
Christ was born to die. For you. For me.
His cries pierced the silent night over 2000 years ago when Word became flesh. The sound was heard by Mary and Joseph, God the Father and a host of heavenly angels. The world was forever changed.
God’s perfect plan for His perfect Son was unfolding in an imperfect world. What happened that night in Bethlehem was for us. For you. For me.
This Christmas season let us quiet ourselves so His gentle whisper can be heard amid the cries of a world in chaos. The world may be shattered and broken, but take heart, for quietly He came, to save us all.
Visit Julie at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.
