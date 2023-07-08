A rain garden is a beautiful way to manage excess water from heavy rains. It benefits the environment by keeping water on the property, allowing it to soak in rather than flooding and washing oil, pet waste and dirt into nearby streams, storm drains or lakes. A beautiful rain garden captures water and improves water quality for the community.

A unique feature of a rain garden is that it is a temporary catchment that avoids the attraction and development of mosquitos. If the rain garden is working properly, mosquitoes will not be an issue. It is designed to drain water in at least three days. This is fast enough to prevent the mosquitoes from completing their life cycle.

