Soybeans are an important crop in Daviess County.
They comprise around 80,000 acres of land and create gross revenue of nearly $40 million each year. Soybeans cost less to produce than corn and can produce well on soils with limited corn production ability, making them a crop of less financial risk.
Being a legume, soybeans are able to utilize atmospheric nitrogen, keeping that input expense off the budget. Soybeans are indeterminate, meaning the blooming period, pod and seed development occur over several weeks during the mid to late summer.
That in its self is a risk management tool when compared to corn, which requires ideal growing conditions specifically at the 5-day tassel and silk emergence window to have a chance at optimum yield.
The topic of soybean conversation in August concerns the timing of rain that allows soybeans to maximize the size of seed developing in the pods. At this time of year, I always reflect on August 2012.
In that hot, dry summer, soybeans persevered through the vegetative, bloom and pod set stage, and then paused for weeks, waiting for rain needed to resume growth and seed development.
Rainfall finally came in August, allowing seed in pods to grow into amazing yields given the disastrous corn crop grown the same year. This summer has had dry periods but in general, the rain has been timely. There is potential for excellent soybean yields, assuming rain will come at the critical pod fill stage.
Soybean planting goes from early April to late June in our area and a wide range of maturities are grown. Therefore the pod fill window ranges from late July to mid-September across the county.
Historically, those months are not exceptionally wet so researchers at the University of Kentucky designed a research experiment, funded by the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board, from 2017 to 2019 to quantify soybean yield potential in an irrigated, no water stress environment across soybean maturities and planting dates.
Trials were conducted on University of Kentucky research farms in Lexington and Princeton on irrigated and rain-fed plots planted mid-May and late-June in 16 different varieties ranging from mid-group 2 (very early) to group 5 (very late).
Soybean yield under irrigation was highly dependent on all variables — the year, planting date, and maturity group ranging from 53 to 87 bushels per acre. The effect of variety selection within the same maturity group was small compared to the yield effect of maturity groups.
As you would suspect, the results suggest that differences were associated with environmental conditions during the timing of the bloom and pod fill stages of the various maturity groups. The Three growing seasons indicate how important rain at the critical stages can be.
In Lexington, rainfall was greatest in 2018, less in 2017, and least in 2019. In 2018, five inches of rain fell in the week following the onset of blooming in MG3 plots, causing a drastic yield decrease.
Similarly, rain in late September 2018 led to a severe quality decline in the late June planted MG5 soybeans. Overall, the yield response to ideal soil moisture throughout the growing season provided by irrigation compared to the rain-fed plots ranged from no yield response in any maturity group or planting date in the wet 2018 year to a maximum increase of 37 bushels per acre in dry 2019.
The ability to irrigate in 2017 and 2019 consistently increased soybean yield across maturity groups and planting dates compared to the rain-fed plots. Yet there was yield difference in the irrigated maturity groups with in the same planting dates.
This suggests environmental conditions at the various periods of bloom and pod fill affected yield despite the timeliness of irrigation. The takeaway is a range of maturity groups should be chosen to reduce yield risk by allowing the pod fill period to be spread across a wide range of environmental conditions.
