Vegetable gardening in raised beds provides the opportunity to grow produce in convenient and small spaces without needing a tiller. They fit near the back door for easy access and over areas where the soil is compact and poorly drained.
The minimum raised bed height is 6 to 8 inches. It can be taller to make it easier to remove weeds and harvest the vegetables. A frame to support the soil may be constructed of untreated wood, stone, concrete block, brick, or recycled plastic boards. Soil may be mounded without a rigid structure. Woods naturally resistant to decay include cedar, redwood, and black locust.
The available space determines the length. The width typically is no more than 4 feet wide in order to reach into the bed from either side comfortably.
Do not walk in the bed to prevent soil compaction. Maintaining an aisle between beds of 2 to 4 feet accommodates tools, hose reels, chairs, wheelchairs, or mowers
Full sun is best for vegetable gardens, however, many vegetables will produce a good crop with 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight a day.
Locate the bed away from trees if possible so roots will not grow into the bed and compete with the vegetables for water and nutrients. Do not place gardens near black walnut (Juglans nigra) trees since walnuts produce a compound in their roots, shoots, and leaves that is toxic to many plants, including several different vegetables.
Make life easier by locating the beds where water is readily available. Raised beds dry out quickly and require more frequent watering than conventional gardens.
During the soil preparation phase, add components such as organic matter and porous material to improve soil structure. Soil for raised beds may consist of good garden soil, organic matter such as compost or peat moss, and porous material like vermiculite or perlite.
If good quality garden soil is not available, substitute with additional organic matter, which includes potting soil. Add lime and fertilizer as recommended by a soil test of the finished soil mix. Adding too much can result in poor plant growth.
After the soil is prepared, there are several ways to plant the bed. You may plant in rows, or simply group similar plants together by maturation time or height.
Remember, a diversity of plants will promote a more stable ecosystem. Monoculture, or grouping together the same or closely related crops, may result in more pest and disease issues.
Plant diversity encourages beneficial insects and microorganisms in the planting area. You may even want to include a few flowers to increase the variety of plants being grown to encourage pollinators.
Plan to intensively garden the space to produce more vegetables.
For example, cool-season vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, cabbage, and broccoli can be replaced after harvesting with warm-season vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, peppers, and squash. In the fall, plant cool-season vegetables again.
Another way is to train plants vertically when possible, such as cucumbers or pole beans.
Remember to rotate related plants within and between beds. If you have multiple beds, don’t grow tomatoes and related crops like potatoes, peppers, and eggplants in the same bed for more than two years. It is best to rotate each year.
Give the soil a break by moving plants to another bed, growing them in containers, or not growing them at all. This prevents the buildup of pests to high numbers that eventually negatively impact the plants.
Remember that raised beds dry out faster than conventional gardens. A layer of mulch will reduce weed growth and water loss. A 1- to 2-inch layer of organic mulch such as compost, straw, or weed-free grass clippings will slowly break down and contribute organic matter to the soil. A few layers of newspaper beneath an organic mulch helps to prevent weed seed germination.
At least 1 inch of rainfall or supplemental irrigation per week is best. Using drip or soaker hose irrigation is better since these tend to direct water to the root system and not onto the plant itself.
Watering the entire plant, especially late in the evening, causes water to remain on the foliage for several hours. This promotes disease problems. Therefore, it is best to water in the morning if it is necessary to use some type of sprinkler that wets the entire plant.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
