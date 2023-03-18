The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph will be among a group of women in April who will be inducted into the Martin Luther King Jr. Board of Preachers at Morehouse College.
Randolph pastors Pleasant Point Baptist Church, a small rural church in southern Daviess County, and is president of the Owensboro NAACP.
Randolph said those positions and her affiliation with a cohort called Black Women in Ministry were instrumental in her being nominated.
“All of these ladies who I participate with have all done good things in their communities,” Randolph said.
Randolph said one of the highlights, as part of her nomination, was her involvement in removing the Confederate statute from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
“That’s related to the past trauma of our ancestors and how sometimes trauma can be generational,” she said. “…So when you have a compilation of different things that underrepresented people are faced with and to have success to a certain degree, they felt like this was something to be commemorated.”
The induction ceremony will be April 13 at Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel in Atlanta. King is an alum of Morehouse.
“To have the Board of Preachers named after (Dr. King), it highlights civil rights and things that are tied into ministry,” Randolph said.
According to a Morehouse College release, the Board of Preachers is comprised of ordained clergy from the Christian tradition as well as faith leaders such as rabbis, imams and priests from a variety of global spiritual and ethical traditions.
“The diverse individuals have exhibited a commitment to and/or promise for using their positions of religious leadership to promote peace, tolerance, interfaith understanding, healing, reconciliation, nonviolence, moral cosmopolitan social progress, agapic justice and care for the ecosystem,” the release said. “Induction into the Martin Luther King Jr. College of Ministers & Laity honors individuals at various career stages and across a wide spectrum of influence who have shown commitment to the adaptive faithful servant-scholar moral cosmopolitan leadership tradition and selfless service to humanity, in tribute to Dr. King. As the name suggests, induction into the College of Ministers & Laity is also a teaching opportunity to expose public leaders to the ethical tradition and principles that guided Dr. King’s life and work.”
Randolph will be among 30 women inducted and plans to be in attendance at the ceremony.
“I feel honored, and in some regard, unworthy,” she said. “But God has His perfect timing, and God makes no mistakes. I believe He purposes everything to happen the way that it does. We make certain choices in life that may put us on one path or another. The choice I made to commit myself to God and Him planting me here is growing me where He planted me. And it has taken me to this.”
