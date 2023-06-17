I have mixed feelings about the city’s losing the Churchill Downs gaming facility because of its strict anti-smoking ordinance.
My mother’s family grew tobacco for nearly 400 years until the federal government bought out my cousin’s tobacco base nearly 20 years ago.
I don’t know how my grandmother would have survived the Great Depression without tobacco.
But smoking killed my father-in-law and forced my father into early retirement at 57.
Nobody in my family smokes today.
And for that I’m thankful.
The city’s “no smoking policy” is obviously good for our health.
But the mall, which is barely on life support, lost a major tenant that might have revived it and seen it thrive.
Churchill Downs said they will build a
$75 million gaming facility in eastern Daviess County instead.
Just outside the city limits.
What had been proposed for the mall was a $20 million facility.
So, the community as a whole came out ahead.
The city will take a hit on the tax money it would have received from the gaming facility.
But it will still be built.
The jobs will still come.
And there will be smoking in designated areas in the building.
The county’s smoking policy isn’t as stringent as the city’s.
Churchill Downs got what it wanted.
That’s the problem — or the advantage — however you look at it, of having two governments in one county.
The city accomplished nothing really with its stand against smoking.
The South Frederica shopping and dining area took a heavy hit.
The already crowded east side will get more traffic.
But there’s always the question of whether you should stick to your guns or cave in when more money is offered.
The city stuck to its guns.
And there’s something to be said for that.
But, like I said, I have mixed feelings about this.
