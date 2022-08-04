I was delighted to read Keith Lawrence’s article in Tuesday’s paper: “Owensboro touted an affordable retirement town.”
As the designated provider for senior services in Daviess County, the Senior Community Center board, staff, volunteers and members couldn’t agree more!
Lawrence’s article was based on a story on MarketWatch.com that referenced a couple who retired after working in California, but couldn’t afford to live there in retirement. Perhaps this is a marketing promotion that this community can maximize — move to Owensboro/Daviess County to enjoy those well-earned retirement years.
We have seen it firsthand — senior adults moving to Owensboro to be closer to family and/or looking for a more affordable place to live. Many seek out the local senior center as a way to get involved in the community and finding friends in their season of life.
Terri recently moved to Owensboro from Wisconsin after her son was transferred to the area for work. She immediately got involved at the Senior Center, volunteering at the front desk, joining the Advisory Council and eating lunch with peers.
“I’m grateful to have a place like this to get involved in the community. It’s wonderful that there are so many activities and programs that I can participate in and meet people,” she added.
Since we reopened in July 2021, nearly 1,000 senior adults have participated in programs, events, classes and activities at the Senior Center, and another 600-plus have received food through the Meals on Wheels program.
Everything we do is filtered through our mission statement: “To provide services and social activities for all seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence, and encourage their involvement in the community.”
I’m proud of the number of seniors that we’re reaching through that mission statement filter, and how that number has grown significantly, post Covid.
But, we have a long way to go before we are truly serving the senior community.
Any study or survey conducted shows the senior adult population growing at a higher rate than other age groups. The tail end of the Baby Boomers will turn 60 in the next couple of years, and we are fortunate to still have many dear friends from the Greatest Generation in our midst, or at least we do at the Senior Center.
We must have the right space and programs to continue serving this growing population, now and in the future.
According to the July 2021 U.S. Census for Daviess County, 17.5% of our community was 65 years of age or older. With just over 103,000 residents in Daviess County, that’s over 18,000 that comprise our senior community. And since we classify senior adults as those over the age of 60, that number will be slightly higher.
The timing of Keith Lawrence’s article is perfect as we also continue discussions with city and county officials and the YMCA regarding a potential collaboration between the Senior Center and the Y.
The preliminary plans call for an expansion and renovation the current YMCA facility on Kentucky Parkway to accommodate the Senior Community Center.
We are working hard to ensure that the space doesn’t just accommodates seniors, but provides enough space to operate, thrive and expand to meet the growing senior population.
Our seniors have expressed concerns and questions about moving to the YMCA since the news became public in June. I get calls, office visits and stops in the hallway daily regarding these concerns.
The Board received a petition with over 150 signatures from seniors saying they did not want to move to the YMCA, and there are various reasons for this.
The senior community has been promised a new senior center for years and years. They want, need and deserve their own space that’s only for them, similar to what the local boating community is getting with a new $9.5 million transient boat dock.
We serve a larger population of Daviess County residents than the boat dock will, so we hope the city will see fit to provide more than $3 million in ARPA funds for a new senior center.
We will be holding public forums at the Senior Center and YMCA that will allow the community to see preliminary drawings and schematics, hear from respective staff and board members, and city/county officials about the proposed collaboration project.
Folks will also have an opportunity to share opinions and ask questions.
We have not confirmed those dates yet.
This process is going to take some time — in addition to the public forums, the city will conduct a financial feasibility study to determine how much money can be raised in the community for this project.
That will take two-three months; and if it’s determined that the project is feasible and viable, a capital campaign will have to be conducted to raise the money. If this project comes to fruition, it would be a minimum of two years before the Senior Community Center has a new home.
In the meantime, the Board, staff and I are working tirelessly to serve the senior community, no matter where we are located.
We will do all we can to ensure our current and any future facility meets the needs and desires of this community’s seniors.
We know it’s a growing demographic among our own residents, as well as those that see Owensboro as an affordable place to retire.
