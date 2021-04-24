On Monday, the new solid oak pews were being assembled inside the renovated St. Pius X Church, 3418 E. 4th St., that will be dedicated at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
It was the last major piece of the $1.5 million project that began earnestly in July 2020.
The original plan was to unveil and dedicate the church on Easter.
But Ed Calhoun, a building committee member, said the pandemic ended up delaying some of the work, especially the $95,000 walnut-finished red oak pews that were built by Beatrice, Nebraska company Ratigan-Schottler.
“COVID held up the pews and we added a couple things,” Calhoun said.
The church, which was originally built in 1956, had last gone under a major remodel in 1985, which took away the main center aisle.
Thirty-six years later, the church has regained its center aisle. That meant relocating the altar from the west wall to the northern-most wall of the church.
Al Johnson, longtime parish member and chairman of the church’s building committee, said the renovation will open it to special events such as weddings.
“The girls weren’t having weddings up here because we didn’t have an aisle way. So now, we have a wedding already scheduled for the first of May,” Johnson said.
Prior to construction, the building committee brought in Martin Erspamer, a monk of St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana, to act as its liturgical artist and liturgical consultant.
Johnson said Erspamer helped guide the committee during its design process.
“When you renovate a church, you have a lot of guidelines you have to go by from the Diocese,” Johnson said. “They wanted to bring Brother Martin on … and show us what was important. …He stressed a gathering area, main doors that led to the nave, a big baptismal font and an aisle way that led to the altar where you can see the tabernacle.”
It was Steve Hayden of Hayden Construction who was hired to renovate St. Pius X — the church he grew up in.
Hayden said he had just completed building Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Kentucky 56, which made it ideal timing.
“I’ve been up here my whole life; I was baptized up here and it’s where I did my first Holy Communion,” Hayden said.
Johnson also commended his fellow building committee members for volunteering their time during the past nine months.
Committee member Steve Hollman took on the job of building the altar furniture that went toward saving on costs.
“I’ve been a member here 40 years; I’m a retired carpenter teacher so I had time to do it,” Hollman said. “I just felt the calling to volunteer to help.”
Building committee members Calhoun and Gene Strehl were hauling in items on Monday to help ensure the church would be ready by Sunday’s dedication.
Calhoun and Strehl said they wanted to ensure that future parishioners would not have the worry of renovating or paying off any debt.
“…I think now we’ve made a real church out of it,” Strehl said.
Since mid-summer, Masses have been held inside the parish hall. When parishioners return to the church on Sunday, it will not only have a much different look but it will also be a little more spacious.
The church has gone from 6,000 to 8,000 square feet and the seating capacity has been raised 300 to 350 with an additional 50 seats that can be added during holiday and special Masses.
St. Pius reports 450 families on its church roll, according to Johnson.
The renovation will also include a chapel behind the altar, new windows, a dedicated music area, and new dressing and storage rooms. State-of-the-art video and sound will also be part of the update.
Nearly half of the construction funding is being paid by St. Pius X and the remainder borrowed from the Owensboro Diocese at a low interest rate.
Johnson said the renovation cost would’ve been greater if not for parishioners such as Hollman volunteering his labor and businesses such as Watkins Nursery donating shrubbery.
On the outside, a covered drive-thru, sidewalks and landscaping were also added.
Johnson said there were a “few hiccups” along the way but the finished product has turned out better even than the committee imagined.
“We didn’t want anything fancy,” Johnson said. “We just wanted something simple and Father (Tom Buckman, pastor of St. Pius X) would throw in prayerful and beautiful. Those three things were our goal and I think we pretty well accomplished just that.”
