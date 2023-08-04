FRIDAY AFTER 5 DOM

The Velvet Bombers — Mark Gordon, from left, Joshua Orion, Gregory Franzman, Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher and Bob Meacham — will be the headliner for the 12th week of Friday After 5. The group will celebrate its 25th appearance at the annual event.

 Photo courtesy of Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher

The 12th week of Friday After 5 will continue its fare of live entertainment coupled with food trucks and vendor options beginning at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 4, downtown along the Ohio River.

The evening will be one to celebrate, as the well-known local band the Velvet Bombers will be in the spotlight as the headlining act on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Main Stage behind the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.