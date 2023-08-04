The 12th week of Friday After 5 will continue its fare of live entertainment coupled with food trucks and vendor options beginning at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 4, downtown along the Ohio River.
The evening will be one to celebrate, as the well-known local band the Velvet Bombers will be in the spotlight as the headlining act on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Main Stage behind the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
The group will make its 25th appearance at the annual event starting at 6 p.m.
The group began in 1985, starting out exclusively in-studio in the late 1980s recording original music for former member Bobby Blackford, with no plans to perform live until they were requested to play a friend’s wedding in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Velvet Bombers started playing shows in 1995 and became known for their covers of dance, Motown and rock ‘n’ roll tracks. The band has performed 18 consecutive years at FA5 — since the second season — and were a regular act at the former Executive Inn Rivermont.
The group scored a few hits within the tri-state with original songs like “Hit Man” and “Dancing on the Wall” — the latter being about the Berlin Wall being torn down, which was written and recorded the same night the event occurred.
After performing locally and throughout the country, the band split after playing on New Year’s Eve 2012 at the former Pangea Cafe before coming back for reunion shows at FA5 in 2016 and again in 2021 before reforming with new members in 2022.
The group currently consists of founding members Mark Gordon and Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher, along with band veteran Bob Meacham, while members David Malone and Gregory Franzman were introduced last year. Local musician Joshua Orion became part of the group in March.
Former members of the band include Blackford, Larry Basham, Dennis Kiper, Jackie Robinson, John Calhoun, David Cook, Lauren Michelle Calhoun and Jeff Wahler.
Though Wilcher and a majority of the new lineup played at FA5 last summer, he’s looking forward to showcasing the six-piece with Orion and celebrating a milestone playing at the event 25 times.
“Gosh, there’s a lot of feelings that go with it,” he said. “It’s exciting that we’re still doing it. … Once (the music) gets in your blood, you can hardly quit.
“... We always considered Friday After 5 sort of our homecoming, our home field or whatever you want to call it. In the past, we’ve played so many places and (in) so many different states and events; and it was always such a blessing and such a great thing to come back to Friday After 5.”
Particularly, Wilcher said Orion has been a good addition to the group,
“I’ve known Josh since he was very young. He was one of those kids that came in my shop (Owensboro Music Center),and hung around, and I always knew Josh was going to do something because he was always driven with music,” he said. “He has been very successful, and I think the most amazing thing about having Josh is how seamlessly he (fits) in and how natural he seems to be.
“... It feels like he’s been with us forever.”
Regarding the band’s current sound and what can be expected tonight, Wilcher said “we are blending a lot of the original Bomber stuff that, back-in-the-day was very successful,” such as a soul melody while “working in new ideas” that Franzman, Malone and Orion have “brought to the table.”
“We’re just really being open-minded,” he said. “You’re gonna see everything from the Rolling Stones to Sam & Dave to Wilson Pickett to Traveling Wilburys and blues.
“We’ve worked hard to put this show together.”
Other acts on the entertainment lineup include LaTasha Shemwell and No Limits hitting the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage at 7:30 p.m., Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Lure Seafood & Grille and DJ Shay taking on the Ruoff Party Stage starting at 8:30 p.m.
Additionally, the Ruoff Party Stage will host the finale of WBKR’s “Friday Night Fight” talent competition from 6-8 p.m., where the winner will earn a spot to perform on the final night of FA5 and win $1,500.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s “Faith Night at the Museum” — a concert series featuring contemporary Christian music artists — will debut on the Michael E. Horn Family Outdoor Stage at 6 p.m. with the Owensboro Bluegrass Band followed by the featured act, Consumed by Fire, beginning at 7 p.m.
A free Friday After 5 app is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
