Blake Hayden was born to be a Realtor.
Selling property is in his genes.
But it took him a decade to figure it out.
In 1906, Hayden’s great-great grandfather, J.R. Laswell, opened East End Realty Co. at 1020-1022 E. Fourth St.
It later became J.R. Laswell & Sons.
His great-grandfather, Thomas Laswell, joined in 1919.
His grandfather, Bob Laswell, became a Realtor in 1952.
And his father, Carroll Hayden, joined the business in 1971 and later moved into real estate appraisals.
But when Blake Hayden graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1999, he went into insurance sales for the next decade — starting in Florida.
Then, he spent 18 months working in appraisals with his father.
Finally, Hayden said, his father suggested that he follow the family tradition and get into real estate sales.
So, he decided to try it.
“I started in 2012 with the ReMax Professional Realty Group,” Hayden said. “It took about a year for me to make anything. But within six months, I knew I could do it. In 18 months, I wanted to be the best. You’ve got to want it. It becomes a lifestyle.”
On Feb. 1, Hayden launched the Blake Hayden Group.
There are four people in the group, including his wife, Missie, a third-generation Realtor; Joe Daugherty and Sidney Wilson.
In June, four months after the new agency’s launch, readers of the Messenger-Inquirer voted the Blake Hayden Group their second-favorite real estate agency — behind Keller Williams Elite Realty and just ahead of L. Steve Castlen Realtors, two much larger and more established agencies.
“I was blown away by that,” Hayden said. “We never expected that.”
The coronavirus pandemic caused real estate sales to drop in May.
But they rebounded in June to their highest level in at least five years.
“There’s still a shortage of homes on the market,” Hayden said. “And it feels like it’s getting tighter. But people are loosening a little.”
Because so few homes are on the market, he said, “People are getting numerous offers on homes.”
It’s not just home-buying that’s tight, Hayden said. “The rental market is very tight too.”
But while the housing market is tight, he said, “commercial real estate is soft. A lot of space is available.”
Hayden said, “I’m working on two commercial projects now. One is massive, but it will take a few years. The other is probably a year away.”
Real estate, like the economy, will always be cyclical, Hayden said.
“But we’re still doing well,” he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
