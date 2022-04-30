After months of soaring sales, the local real estate market cooled a bit in March.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association reported 136 homes sold for a combined $28.4 million.
The median price was $184,450.
The average home was only on the market 63 days and there are 125 active listings, the report said.
A year earlier, 152 houses were sold for a combined $28.8 million.
The median price was $189,237.
The average home was on the market for 63 days and there were 137 active listings.
Michelle Wiesman, association president, said, “Prime selling season is close at hand. We tend to see an uptick in homes coming on the market. The demand for housing is still strong even with the rise in interest rates. We closed out March with 210 pending properties, which is the most we’ve seen since this time last year. It is still a great time to buy a home.”
• Chipotle Mexican Grill will open an Owensboro restaurant later this year.
This week it reported that sales increased 9% in the first quarter and total revenue was up 16% to $2 billion.
The company said it expects to open between 235 and 250 new restaurants this year.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has an Owensboro location, is also growing.
The company said it plans to open 64 new restaurants this year.
• Aldi says it will eliminate plastic bags from all 2,200 locations by the end of 2023.
The company said it has already done so at nearly 500 stores.
• Columbia Brands USA, which makes apparel and footwear products, has announced a $3.7 million expansion of its Robards facility that will create 175 full-time jobs.
• Children can hug Santa again.
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari announced this week that with COVID on the wane, Santa Claus will be returning to in-person meet and greets and storytime this summer and children will once again be able to hug him.
