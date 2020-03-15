Now for some good news: Owensboro Realtors are still seeing a boom year.
Karen Gross, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, says, “This strong seller’s market continues into the second month of 2020. Units sold hit a five-year high for the month of February.”
She said, “Over $20 million in real estate was sold last month. Inventory is at its lowest levels in years and days on market remains low.”
The GORA monthly report shows 124 homes old for a median price of $152,000.
Total sales for the month: $20.9 million.
Last year, 112 homes were sold for a median price of $126,950.
Total sales for the month: $16.3 million.
• For the first time in years, all gas stations in Owensboro were selling regular for less than $2 a gallon Friday morning.
Prices ranged from $1.83 to $1.99.
• Is there a Dollar Store in your neighborhood yet?
The company said last week that it plans to build another 1,000 stores this year.
• Ross Stores, which opened an Owensboro store last year, says it has opened 19 stores this year and plans to open another 81 or so before the year ends.
• A study by Lattice Publishing says the Owensboro metropolitan area ranks 19th in the nation for large families.
We have an average of 1.92 children per household.
The national average is 1.85, the study found.
• Lattice also looked at the number of young adults — 25 to 34 years old — living with their parents.
In the Owensboro metro, it said, 17.1% of that age group still lives at home.
The national average is 20.1%.
But, the study said, the number living at home has increased 103.5% in the past decade.
The unemployment rate locally among those living with parents is 7.7%, it said.
Those living with parents have a median income of $25,000 compared with $28,000 among all young adults, the study said.
• TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based national transportation research nonprofit, recently released a report, “Kentucky Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility.”
It said, “Driving on roads in the Owensboro urban area costs the average driver $1,177 per year in the form of extra vehicle operating costs as a result of driving on roads in need of repair, lost time and fuel due to congestion-related delays, and the costs of traffic crashes in which roadway features likely were a contributing factor.”
But that was the lowest cost of any of the state’s urban areas.
