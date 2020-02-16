Last month was the best January for Realtors in five years, Karen Gross, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said last week.
“The year is off to an incredible start,” she said. “With 110 units sold and over $17 million in sales volume, January 2020 was a record month for local real estate. In fact, last month was the best January in five years.”
The median price of the homes sold last month was $148,250.
And the average home was on the market only 91 days.
A year ago, 106 homes were sold for a total of $15.2 million.
The median price was $131,200 and the average home was on the market for 101 days.
Two years ago, 92 homes sold for $11.9 million.
The median price was $111,250.
But the average house was on the market for 81 days that year.
• Swedish Match’s annual report says sales were up 15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 8% for the year.
The company’s new ZYN nicotine pouches, made in Owensboro, are now in more than 67,000 stores, it says.
The report says that shipments of ZYN in the US amounted to 50.4 million cans for the year, up from 12.7 million cans in the prior year.”
It says, “Our ZYN factory expansion projects in the US have progressed very well, and following the success of our 2019 national rollout of ZYN, we have once again taken a decision to further expand our manufacturing capacity in support of future growth.
“In early 2021, we expect to complete the third phase of the project, effectively doubling currently installed capacity and bringing total US-based manufacturing capacity to somewhat more than 150 million cans annually.
It adds, “The fourth phase, which is planned to be completed in 2022, will involve building expansion as well as processing and packaging lines that will increase capacity to more than 200 million cans.”
• Nation’s Restaurant News reported last week that, “TGI Fridays and its franchisees closed more than 30 restaurants in 2019, and finished the final quarter of the year with same-store sales down 11.3% and traffic down 9.1%, according to a regulatory filing released this week by Allegro Merger Corp.”
• Kentucky ranks eighth among the 10 worst states for business, the financial website 247wallst.com, said last week.
The news release says, “ Kentucky’s one-year GDP growth of 1.4% is less than half the comparable 2.9% national economic growth rate. For certain businesses in Kentucky, finding qualified candidates may be more challenging than it would be in many other states. Just 24.8% of adults in the state have a bachelor’s degree, and 10.3% have a graduate or professional degree, below the comparable 32.6% and 12.6% national shares, respectively.”
• The price of gas in Owensboro dropped to $1.89 a gallon at one station early last week.
By Friday, the lowest price was $1.92.
There were only nine stations under $2 a gallon and 21 were at $2.29.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
