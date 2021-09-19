The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association had another good month in August.
The monthly report said 162 houses were sold for a median price of $186,500.
That was a total of $36.3 million.
The average house sold 56 days after listing.
And there were 194 houses on the market at the end of the month.
A year earlier, 183 houses were sold for a median price of $157,000.
That was a total of $31.4 million.
The average house sold after 72 days on the market.
And there were 205 houses for sale.
The association says the 194 active listings at the end of August is the most since October.
• The U.S. Census Bureau says Owensboro is America’s 647th largest city.
We’re between North Miami, Florida, and Youngstown, Ohio.
Youngstown lost more than 6,000 people in the past decade.
• Which county in the region has the highest average weekly paycheck?
If you said Hancock, you’re right.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there were 4,115 people working in Hancock County in March and the average paycheck was $1,453 a week.
Daviess County had 45,368 people working for an average pay of $852 a week.
McLean had 1,881 working for an average of $720.
Muhlenberg counted 8,099 workers and an average check of $788.
And Ohio had 7,567 working for an average of $695 a week.
• Retailers are starting their seasonal hiring.
Kohl’s says it will hire 90,000 people and is offering extra hours to current employees.
Bonuses ranging from $100 to $400 will be given for working with Kohl’s through the holiday season.
The next hiring event is Oct. 21-23 at all stores.
Walmart said earlier that it plans to hire 20,000 people.
• Swedish Match said last week that it’s getting out of the cigar business.
The company said it expects to separate itself from cigars by the second half of 2022 at the earliest.
Swedish Match got out of the cigarette business in 1999.
The company said its future is in smokefree products like those made in Owensboro.
Its cigar brands include Garcia y Vega, Game, 1882 and White Owl.
Swedish Match says its Owensboro-made nicotine pouches sold more than 140 million cans in the year that ended on June 30.
• According to the Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today, three of the four best water park rides in the world are located at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.
Wildebeest was named the Best Water Park Ride for the 11th consecutive year and Cheetah Chase won Best New Water Park Ride of 2020/2021.
Holiday World’s Mammoth ranked third and Cheetah Chase, fourth.
The park in Santa Claus, Indiana, had three wooden roller coasters in the Top 25.
The Voyage was No. 2; the Raven, 17; and The Legend, 24.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.