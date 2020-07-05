My article last week began by saying that a wet year helps more than it hurts.
This is true as a general statement of the overall average yield. It does not diminish the destruction of a few thousand acres of grain submerged in the Panther Creek and tributary watersheds as a result of last week’s deluge.
Some of the fields are lost, some are compromised, and some are uncertain depending on the length of time water was present and how well the soil drains. In general, it takes about 48 hours of standing water to complete total soil saturation.
The large macropores, such as root cavities and earthworm channels fill with water first and quickly, followed by a slower release of oxygen from the micropores between soil particles. Corn and soybeans will generally survive water coming up into the field and draining off within 48 hours but the yield outcome depends on several factors.
The height of corn has a big influence on how it survives flooding. Small vegetative-stage corn is at a much greater risk of death if it is completely submerged. If it is not washed flat by the force of water overflowing it there is a great chance of mud being deposited in the whorl.
This is a significant problem as growing development and tassel emergence is compromised. Corn that does live will likely be stunted and there is a great possibility of poor pollination.
Taller vegetative or tasseled corn that remains above the waterline has a much greater chance to survive and complete pollination if the water is off of it in a day or two. Soil drainage is very important.
I’ve heard of corn surviving floods for as long as 72 hours in sandy soils that drained immediately when water receded. Likewise, floodwater off after 48 hours might lose corn growing on heavy clay soil. Fungicide conversations regarding corn that has been flooded will reveal a mix of opinion.
The reality is, corn that has been flooded is yield compromised. The determination of applying fungicide should be based on a readjusted yield goal and if you think the application will provide a return on investment. Make no mistake, if the yield potential of the field is reduced by 25% as a result of flooding, the potential yield protected by fungicide is reduced by 25% as well.
Soybeans suffered a wide range of damage as well. Fields that were completely submerged benefited from rain mid-week that removed some of the soil from the leaves but ultimately new vegetative growth above the waterline will be the only part of the plant that produces pods.
All of the soil will not be removed, compromising lower canopy blooms and pods. Like corn, it should be assumed that soybean yield will be reduced if they were submerged and the decision to apply fungicide to those fields will have to be made. The decision is yours, but like corn, the return on investment of a fungicide application is far less once the readjusted lower yield is considered.
Replanting is certainly an option. I suspect most people who have crop insured damage have notified their insurer but if not, that is the first call before replanting is initiated.
Soybeans are the only logical choice to plant this late in the year, so evaluate the soil residual herbicide risk prior to planting fields that were previously in corn. Last year many planted soybeans back to fields where soil residual corn herbicide had been applied, but there is always a risk, even in fields where flooding has occurred.
Tobacco fields suffered in the deluge as well. Despite being grown above the creek bottoms, rain overwhelmed tributaries leading to plants being submerged. There is not much to do for those fields.
Foliar fertilizers might help overcome some lost growth but realistic yield must be considered with the remaining labor cost. For some of the severely affected fields, planting soybeans might be the best economical decision at this point in the season.
While the crops discussed above are compromised and losses for those farms have occurred, the rain received is beneficial for thousands of acres of corn, soybean, pasture, and hayfields across the area. The next couple of weeks will shape the remainder of the growing season.
