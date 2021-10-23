In a few days, we celebrate Halloween and, while I appreciate free candy as much as the next person, I would like to focus on the days that follow.
On Nov. 1, the Church celebrates All Saints or “All Hallows Day,” as it was once known. We on earth remember all those who have reached heaven. We ask them to intercede for us with Jesus, the one Mediator between God and men (1 Timothy 2:5.)
On Nov. 2, we observe All Souls Day. We remember those who have gone before us and are yet being purified — we intercede with Jesus for them that they may quickly reach heaven.
The Catholic Church encourages its members during the first week of November to go to a cemetery, even if it is not where loved ones are buried, to assist the dead with our prayers. Throughout November many Catholic parishes remember those who have died in the past year and beyond.
We may write their names in a Book of Life.
These practices of All Saints and All Souls Days are founded on the doctrine of the Communion of Saints — that we on earth, those in heaven and those yet being purified (Purgatory) all form a community and assist one another.
St. Paul, in his first letter to the Corinthians, searched for an image to describe the community of the saints. The Corinthian church was divided; wealthy members prized themselves and disregarded lowly members. Paul settled upon the metaphor of the human body to help them become aware of their connectedness.
He wrote: “...the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, “ (12:12; RSV.) Paul describes how, if one part of the body suffers — if you hit your thumb with a hammer — all the members feel the pain. He concludes: So it is with Christ. You are the body of Christ, and each of you its members. (12: 12; 27; my paraphrase.) Paul says to the Corinthians: There is more here than you can see. You are not only this community that gathers for worship; you actually form the Body of Christ.
While Paul names individual parts of the body like the eye and the foot, it seems appropriate that in a world of seven billion persons we may think on the level of the body’s cells. The human body contains billions of cells interacting with one another in ways we are still learning to appreciate.
You and I are cells in this body of Christ.
The Church has taken Paul’s image of the members of the Christian community as the Body of Christ and extended it to include all who have gone before us. The Church describes this community as the Mystical Body of Christ.
What does this teaching of the Communion of Saints look like in real time? Families become acutely aware of this communion of saints, living and dead, as one of its members is dying.
I would like to reflect on this experience of the communion of saints as I accompanied the family of John Lanham of Knottsville, as they kept watch with their father and grandfather in the last days of his life.
I met John as he and a friend visited the Daviess County jail on Sunday afternoons. John stood out — he was the only member of our group whom the inmates applauded as he spoke to them.
John and I remained friends.
As the Church describes the Communion of Saints, it speaks first of spiritual goods which members share. The first spiritual good is the faith of the Church itself, received from the apostles.
“Faith is a treasure of life which is enriched by being shared (Catechism of the Catholic Church, #949.) John radiated a simple, profound faith. He smiled constantly. He and his wife Edna passed on to their children and grandchildren the faith in which they had been raised.
John did this by example.
Members also share the sacraments of the Church, especially Baptism and the Eucharist or Holy Communion.
John attended Mass faithfully. As John lay in bed and semi-conscious, he consumed a tiny piece of the host, the Body of Christ, as family members also partook of the one small host.
Centuries ago St. Augustine spoke to members of his church as they received Holy Communion: “Become what you receive.” As John received the Body of Christ throughout his life, he became the Body of Christ.
Lastly, the Church speaks of how members share their special gifts. John was a fiddler, as was his father. A few evenings ago family gathered around John’s bed as his grandsons played songs they had learned from him.
His grandson Randy played the fiddle that had passed from John’s father to John and now to Randy — a symbol of the love of music that has animated John’s life and family.
Along with the sharing of spiritual goods, the Church recognizes the relationships that connect earth and heaven.
In his last hours, family members envisioned John reuniting with his wife and with his son, Warren, who recently passed, along with other family members. This communion of saints is a reality that we experience.
As we observe All Saints and All Souls Day, we have the opportunity to reconnect spiritually with those who have gone before us, as we ask them to pray for us and as we pray for them.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro. He may be reached at ray.clark@pastoral.org.
