Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the ensemble that consists of pipers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers, will be performing at 8 p.m. tonight at RiverPark Center.
Willie Armstrong, one of the founding members and director of the band, is happy to bring the group to Owensboro and to perform in front of a live audience in general that appreciate their efforts to be back on stage to entertain.
“It’s just great … because of the pandemic, we haven’t played in two years,” Armstrong said. “It’s such a joy now to be back out on the road and playing ….”
Known for their creative “bagrock” take on popular songs from “Amazing Grace” to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” the Scottish group that has four music degrees from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (formerly the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama), began in 2002 before making waves to a wider audience internationally when they competed and won BBC One’s variety talent show “When Will I Be Famous?” in the United Kingdom.
Since then, the group has toured beyond their native homeland and the United Kingdom to the United States, Australia and China.
The group’s quick claim to fame came as a shock to Armstrong and the group, who said that they didn’t even have a website set up when they won the show and were originally playing corporate gigs and weddings for only 20 minutes.
The group has shared the spotlight with well-known acts and artists including British rock group The Darkness and have played with singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Tom Walker.
“We never thought when we started the band …, there was never any thought of the money or that (we) could make a living doing this,” Armstrong said. “...We never expected (this) in a million years.”
Their most recent album “FRESH AIR” was released in May 2019 consisting of covers of Bruno Mars’ ”Treasure,” Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” and Walker’s “Leave a Light On” featuring Walker himself, with the latter song’s live performance on BBC Radio Scotland’s Pacific Quay’s “The Quay Sessions” has amassed over nine million views on YouTube.
While the music will be a primary focus for tonight’s show, Armstrong said that it’s a team effort for it to be a success, stemming from the group, additional musicians and the production staff such as the lighting engineers to bring the performance to life coupled with the group’s Scottish attire complete with kilts, socks and more.
“Not only do you have bagpipes but you have an amazing rock band …,” Armstrong said. “...You’ll also get the light show programmed by an amazing light-man … who is stunning at his job.”
Tickets are still available at riverparkcenter.org.
For more information about the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, visit rhcp.scot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.