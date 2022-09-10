You never believe that one day your children will be teaching you.
But as ours have grown up, they have opened our world to places and people who we have never had the chance to know.
9/11 was a day that none of us will ever forget. Like the world we experience today, it wasn’t what we were going through that was the worst part — even though it was terrifying — it was the unknown of what would happen next.
I worked at the Chamber and was in an Industry, Inc. Board Meeting when the attacks started. We all remember what a beautiful sunny day it was. A perfect end-of-summer morning.… It was before everyone had news alerts and iPhones.
Only a few in our group had Blackberry devices. Someone from the staff interrupted the board meeting to announce that both World Trade Centers had been hit by planes and the Pentagon had been attacked.
Within the hour, Flight 93 — which was hijacked and headed toward our Capitol — had crashed in a Pennsylvania field. And the towers collapsed.
The uncertainty was horrific.
In those first hours, we called family members, we gathered in churches, we were fearful but resolute that we would band together to defeat anyone or anything that threatened our country.
My brother was a first responder and a Marine Corps reservist. There was a deeply personal element to all that was happening on the television. It was fear and sadness and a deep pride in our first responders all melded together.
Here in Owensboro, we had experienced the Tornado of 2000 just 18 months earlier.
Looking at the two events this many years out, they were close together. The impact of a natural disaster and then an act of terrorism on American soil had a profound impact on us.
They demonstrated that as individuals we are not in control of anything but our attitudes and our reactions. That year was the first time I gave myself permission to consider leaving my full-time career to spend more time with my children and my father who was soon retiring.
It was a deep yearning to be with them every second I could. There was a sense of urgency to be present. It was one of the best decisions I ever made.
I never knew anyone who was closely impacted by 911 until my daughter introduced me to a young woman who was to become one of her best friends.
She is buoyant and happy. She is life and joy personified. She also is incredibly intelligent and driven. It wasn’t until much later after I met her, that I learned that her mom was killed on 9/11. She is from Boston.
Her mom was on American Airlines Flight 11 that left Boston early on Sept. 11, 2001 headed to Los Angeles, California. Her mom left home that morning for work and she never came back.
She left behind a 4-year old daughter who has grown up with a commitment and desire to spend the rest of her life making good out of sheer tragedy. She is dedicating her life making us and our country safer.
Watching her walk the line at her college graduation and celebrating with her when she got her first job out of college… those were moments where the real meaning of a tragedy was palpable. Those whose lives are touched by tragedy continue to get up every morning and life around them goes on. But loss never goes away.
Never.
My 4-year-old daughter and and 2-year-old son were the first people I had to see when the towers fell. I left work and drove straight to them.
Little did I know that there was another mom who would never get to hug her sweet little girl again.
And that is where it comes back around to your children teaching you.
Even through the people they bring into your life.
On some days, they remind you that you don’t know how good you have it.
Candance Brake is president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
