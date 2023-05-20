Prolonged drought in the southwest and southern plains have caused a near continuous liquidation of the beef cattle breeding herd over the past three years.

Without adequate rain to promote pasture growth and limited hay production on non-irrigated land, there has been a steady decline in cow numbers. This period of fewer breeding cows has naturally resulted in fewer calves being born. Cows only have one calf a year, and it takes nearly two years from birth for a heifer to be ready to breed. The result is a return to higher prices as the supply of calves being fed out for slaughter is lower than the number needed to meet consumer demand. In fact, the current feeder cattle prices far exceed the average prices in recent years.

