REID'S APPLE FESTIVAL PIC 1

Patrons of the 2021 Reid’s Apple Festival take a trip on the Space Sled, a carnival ride that was among the more than 20 that Casey’s Rides brought to the event at Reid’s Orchard.

 Messenger-Inquirer file art

Reid’s Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard returns this weekend for a final time at the orchard.

The event will include about 100 craft vendors, 20 food booths and carnival rides. Reidland Play Area will also be open for the younger ones.

