Reid’s Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard returns this weekend for a final time at the orchard.
The event will include about 100 craft vendors, 20 food booths and carnival rides. Reidland Play Area will also be open for the younger ones.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
It was announced in April that the festival will be moving off the property in eastern Daviess County and will be held at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot starting next year, with the Lions Club taking the reins.
“This is a project (my wife Kathy and I) did 38 years ago,” said Billy Reid, owner of Reid’s Orchard, “and back then, we had about three weeks to do it, but now we’re getting less than a week to get it together. It’s gotten so big, and when all my children (have) come on, they have gone different directions, so we (have) so many different things going on out here — it’s getting harder and harder to do the Apple Festival.”
Reid said a number of events have been actively occurring on the grounds, including visits from children and families throughout the county and people using the event facility for weddings.
He said the plan is to still have events throughout the year.
“There’s so many new things changing with the times, so we decided we need to downsize and go with smaller events every weekend,” he said. “It’s hard to say goodbye to something, but you know, you gotta learn to change with time.”
Reid said when the event started years ago, there weren’t many events taking place — with the Apple Festival in the fall and the International Bar-B-Q Festival in the springtime — but he has seen a number of new events since then.
“Now we’re seeing — which we’re supporting — we’ve got smaller farmers who are doing something unique on the weekend,” he said. “So there’s more activities, more people to go to.”
Regarding the last year, Reid said the festival will “basically be the same thing” that people have come to enjoy about the event over the years and will have about 100 craft booths after being downsized last year due to safety concerns regarding COVID.
“It’s just a good ol’ fall atmosphere, county fair atmosphere, with the way we have it,” he said.
Reid feels that the event has become a staple in the community due to its timing and being a place to bring people together.
“People ask me what did we do to create (an) atmosphere that we have; we just have an orchard, but the real thing is the fall (and) winter,” he said, “Cool weather, enjoying to see people, because in a couple weeks, (there’s) the time change and we kind of all go back in the house for winter time. So, it’s just the weather — and I think that’s 99% of why it’s grown so much — and just having so many friends and people who support us and work at it and volunteer.
“It’s amazing how people come out and help us.”
Cash is best to use at the event as not all vendors will accept credit cards.
Parking will be $5, cash only.
