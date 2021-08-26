Relay for Life sponsors, committee members and teams
Sponsors
Artwear Express
Atmos Energy
Helton Insurance
Independence Bank
Jennings & Little, Inc
McLean County News
Meijer
TTMA Team Dilly
Tyson
Walmart 701
Walmart 3363
92.5 WBKR
Committee
Event chair: Mark Ratajczak/Anna Way
Accounting chair: Jennifer Allen
Entertainment: Jess Kellie Adams from Nashville/Jimmy Wathen
Logistics chair: Kelly Ward/Jimmy Dennison/Phil Storm
Luminaries chair: Rhonda Johnson and Kim Geary
Silent auction: Stephanie Morris
Survivors: Mary Ann Hillard
Activities: Mark Ratajczak/Anna Way
Teams
Anna’s Team: Anna Way
Bark In The Park: Markus Ratajczak
Bunco Queens: Deanie Whitt andGwen McCrystal
Jim’s Lighthouse: Phil Storm
Kelly’s Warriors: Kelly Ward
Lamb Family: Bridgett Lamb
MADforMatt: Making A Difference For Matt Dillingham Linda & Damon Dillingham
The Joe Lowe Family: Kathy Lowe
Team BCBC: Tracey Short
TTMA: Team Dilly Rhonda Johnson and Kim Geary
Tyson: Robin O’Neal
Walmart 701: Cory Crick
Walmart 3363: Leah Johnson
