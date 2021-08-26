Relay for Life sponsors, committee members and teams

Sponsors

Artwear Express

Atmos Energy

Helton Insurance

Independence Bank

Jennings & Little, Inc

McLean County News

Meijer

TTMA Team Dilly

Tyson

Walmart 701

Walmart 3363

92.5 WBKR

Committee

Event chair: Mark Ratajczak/Anna Way

Accounting chair: Jennifer Allen

Entertainment: Jess Kellie Adams from Nashville/Jimmy Wathen

Logistics chair: Kelly Ward/Jimmy Dennison/Phil Storm

Luminaries chair: Rhonda Johnson and Kim Geary

Silent auction: Stephanie Morris

Survivors: Mary Ann Hillard

Activities: Mark Ratajczak/Anna Way

Teams

Anna’s Team: Anna Way

Bark In The Park: Markus Ratajczak

Bunco Queens: Deanie Whitt andGwen McCrystal

Jim’s Lighthouse: Phil Storm

Kelly’s Warriors: Kelly Ward

Lamb Family: Bridgett Lamb

MADforMatt: Making A Difference For Matt Dillingham Linda & Damon Dillingham

The Joe Lowe Family: Kathy Lowe

Team BCBC: Tracey Short

TTMA: Team Dilly Rhonda Johnson and Kim Geary

Tyson: Robin O’Neal

Walmart 701: Cory Crick

Walmart 3363: Leah Johnson

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.