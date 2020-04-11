Jeff Free has a big heart for his fellow man.
Free, 59, is coordinator for Daviess-McLean Baptist Association disaster relief, a subsidiary of Kentucky Baptist disaster relief.
Free is a Blue Hat, which requires special leadership training, and it has evolved into a life calling for him over the last 26 years.
“We’re all volunteers,” said Free, who oversees subordinate members who are referred to as Yellow Hats. “We have a chainsaw unit to clear tree damage after a storm or straight-line winds; we clean out houses after floods; we’re involved with water purification, shower units, laundry.
“We have some feeding units for schools down around the lakes, around Benton, and we’ve donated some N-95 masks to a hospital near Louisville to assist with the coronavirus pandemic. What we do is pretty wide-ranging around the state — we can get pretty busy.”
For the past 30 years, Free has worked for Big River Electric in Sebree, where he serves as an instrumentation and electrical planner.
Free’s wife of 35 years, Sandy, is also a Blue Hat, and works full-time at Audubon Community Service in Owensboro as a counseling service program director. The Frees, who have four children, live outside of Livermore.
“I set aside so many weeks of vacation a year to do this work,” Free said, “and how much vacation I use for it depends on how much relief work is needed during that year. At this point in my career, I have five weeks of vacation available in the year.”
Free has traveled twice to Africa as a volunteer — once, to rebuild a Baptist hospital, another time to build an orphanage.
“Those were life-changing trips,” Free said. “The thing that really influenced my life after both trips is how much we take for granted what we view as the most simple things here in the states — water, food, clothing, electricity.
“The last time I was over there (in 2012), I left some of my clothing because their clothing was so worn out, so you take a look at any given situation and you do what you can to be of assistance out.
“God sent me there for a reason, and those trips changed my perspective on a lot of things, made me a more complete human being.”
And, he says, it takes a selfless mindset to be effective.
“You’ve got to have the heart of Christ to be able to do this well,” Free said. “You have to understand and appreciate that there are other people out there who are struggling, who need your help.
“You have to have a servant’s heart to bring relief to people who are hurting.”
Free believes his involvement in a disaster relief ministry is by divine design.
“The Lord has given me the ability to feel other people’s pain,” Free said. “It hurts me when I see other people struggling and the Lord just compels me to help out. For me, it’s become the natural thing to do.”
