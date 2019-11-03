Adrian P. Bambini and Linda K. Brown were married on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Saunders Springs Nature Preserve in Radcliff. The couple chose a cascading stream at the preserve as the backdrop for their wedding ceremony.
The groom, formerly of Radcliff, retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel and now living in Owensboro, chose his son, Geoffrey Bambini of Chesapeake, Virginia, to be his best man and his grandson, Henry Jandl of Cranston, Rhode Island, to be his groomsman. The parents of the groom, Adrian and Geneva Bambini, are both deceased.
The bride, from Owensboro, and a retired Daviess County public schools educator, chose Karen Anderson and Barbara Ruth, longtime friends of hers, both from Owensboro, to be her matrons of honor. The parents of the bride, Arthur and Betty Smith are both deceased.
Giving the bride in marriage was her son, Dr. Greg Preuss of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Scott Bambini, a grandson of the groom, from Radcliff, served as an usher.
Officiating over the wedding ceremony was the Rev. Phillip "Skip" Dunford, pastor of the Radcliff Presbyterian Church.
Providing music for the wedding ceremony were Kaye Watts and the Rev. Craig Taylor.
The wedding couple are now living in Owensboro where both are actively supporting various community projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.