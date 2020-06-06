Throughout the last five years, I, a white man, have written many times in these column inches about that one reality that plagues our nation more than any other — systemic racism — and about how people who look like me perpetuate the cultural apparatus that props it up through the relentless dehumanizing, and far-too-often killing, of black Americans and other persons of color.
Apparatus like white privilege, white nationalism, and white supremacy, to name a few.
America has a race problem; black lives matter; and persons of color are being hunted by white people, often male cops, who do not believe in racial equality or justice for all because they struggle to profess that persons of color are people in the first place.
The problem is not a new one; it’s as old as is this young, rebellious, adolescent country we’re still trying to get grown up and graduated so it can go into the world to change it for the better, to change it for good, despite its refusal to do so.
For hundreds of years now we’ve seen the crippling, rippling effects of racism, which is a system designed intentionally to rid white America of its black persons.
For a decade now, we have been watching unarmed black people die at the hands of white people.
The last few weeks have seen a horrifying uptick in this murderous trend, with “bad cops” at the forefront far too often.
And the calamities are starting to echo each other.
In July 2014, a cellphone video captured Eric Garner’s final words as a NYPD officer sat on him, pinning his head on the sidewalk: “I can’t breathe.”
On May 25 of this year, those same words were spoken by George Floyd, who begged for help, for his dead mother, and for his life as an officer knelt on his neck, pinning him to a Minneapolis street.
These crimes are happening so frequently that we can repurpose the same words used to fit separate tragedies.
How are we who care about black lives supposed to make any sense at all of this terroristic effort to systematically threaten and kill persons of color one at a time.
We who live under the sinister and pretentious shelter of white privilege cannot imagine what it would be like if it were we who would break into a cold sweat just upon seeing law enforcement officers driving behind us. We would not stand for it if, while on a walk in the neighborhood, our white sons and daughters were accused of robbing a nearby home, and were then shot and killed by black men with shotguns in their trucks.
Can you imagine if the situation were reversed? If the shoe were on the other foot? If it were your child’s body lying gun-less and bloodless on the street? If it were your name your son was calling out in a pool of urine just before dying under the weight of a “police officer” who had abandoned his sworn duty to protect and to serve with a cavalier dismissal of your son’s value and worth?
If you can, and you’re outraged, you are being called to enlist in the effort to demand, march, and picket for change. You have the gift of empathy, which, when joined with love and imagination and creativity, can help stir up the kind of beautiful trouble that protests are meant to be, which are really the only thing that makes for change in the halls of power.
If you cannot, then you are part of the problem, an anti-patriot, whose fear of losing power and privilege is what drives the hate or indifference.
But you can change, as we all must.
Racism and ethnic discrimination are old stains on human history.
The problem isn’t new. It didn’t start with us Americans.
But it needs to end with us.
Or we will end with it.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
