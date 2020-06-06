I was reflecting on the great impact of author Ravi Zacharias. He died recently after a prolonged battle with cancer.
The first time I saw him he was teaching on the sin of pride. I was awestruck with the great authority with which he taught. He was so wise and spoke with such a humble countenance. He spoke of how God will allow us to fall into terrible outward sins to reveal the greater sin of pride.
We know the famous warning verse, “Pride comes before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18). We walk in pride when we do not seek God in all areas of our life (Psalm 10:4). When we consider how this applies to marriage, we must ask ourselves, “Where am I walking pridefully in my marriage?” and “Where do I feel I am better than my spouse in our daily life in regard to our home, our kids, our work...”
If we are feeling “better than,” we are walking on a slippery slope. In our marriages, we bring different strengths to the table. If I walk in an “I’m better” mentality in an area of strength, it will lead to strife with my spouse.
I have heard it said, “Beware of your gifts.” Where we are gifted, we tend to expect the same gifts from others. If you are sensitive to the needs of people around you, a lack of sensitivity from them will frustrate you.
In what area are you gifted? Do you get irritated with your spouse for not being gifted in this way? It could be in initiative, orderliness, financial responsibility, parenting, anything.
In our first year of marriage, our differences and strengths brought a great clashing we never anticipated. Brad is a numbers guy and was meticulous with our finances, while I couldn’t remember or care what I spent. I remember Brad asking me about what I had spent. I told him, “Don’t worry, we have that overdraft protection thing.” This didn’t go over well.
I like order in the home and am sensitive by nature, both areas in which he did not “thrive.“ I remember being gone for a week for work. When I came home, I could see everything Brad wore for the entire week and a lot of what he ate. To say we got off to a rough start would be an understatement.
Thankfully, we have learned to extend grace to each other where we are weak (most of the time). We bring different gifts to the table, and this is a gift in and of itself. If we are thankful for each other instead of taking a “better than” attitude, our home benefits from our diverse strengths. If we seek the Lord in our strengths, seeing them as gifts from Him, then we will offer our strengths without getting frustrated with our spouse for their lacking in that area.
May we always seek God in our gifts, be thankful for our spouse, and battle the sin of pride in our hearts. And may we generously share our gifts freely and humbly with our spouse and others.
This is a daily battle and doesn’t happen naturally. It takes seeking the Lord and intentionally investing in your marriage, working together as a team. If you’d like to get on a proactive pathway to closeness and enjoyment, visit us at gracemarriage.com.
