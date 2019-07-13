Kenneth and Sue Lawson have already decided their final resting place.
It's not in a cemetery but inside the courtyard of First Christian Church, 700 J. R. Miller Blvd., where they are members.
Their ashes will be placed inside the church's columbarium. A columbarium is an outdoor or indoor area with niches that contain personal cremated remains.
Kenneth Lawson said there were multiple reasons why he and his wife chose to be cremated and placed inside the columbarium.
"Part of it is getting back to the old-fashioned thing when people were buried in the churchyard," Kenneth Lawson said. "It's an ecological thing in that it doesn't take up much space. It seemed like the right thing for each of us. We each made the decision independently and we're at peace with the decision. We have one daughter and she's at peace with it also."
First Christian Church added the columbarium with 200 niches after it was rebuilt from a March 2013 fire that destroyed the church. A niche with a nameplate can be purchased for $2,000 at First Christian.
The Rev. Chris Michael, First Christian Church's pastor, said the church had a committee that worked with the architect to create the columbarium, which incorporated some of the old stones from the original church.
"It's interesting, in that this particular columbarium, the children's Sunday school classes are right there (next door)," Michael said. "So it's kind of interesting to have this space from birth to death very close together."
Along with First Christian Church, at least two other Owensboro churches -- Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., and First Presbyterian Church, 1328, Griffith Ave., have incorporated a columbarium. They all offer the niches to church members on a first come basis.
Although columbaria aren't a new concept, they do represent an increasingly national trend of people preferring cremation over traditional burial.
According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the U.S. cremation rate in 2005 was about 31%. That number has now climbed to about 53% and is forecasted to reach 80% by 2035.
The trend is due to various factors. Cost of funerals is one of the main reasons. According to the NFDA's data, in 2017, the average burial funeral cost was $8,755, which included the vault but not the cemetery plot fees.
Cremation can run half the burial expense or even less if it's a direct cremation with no funeral showing or service.
Other contributing factors are relaxed Christian views regarding cremation, and environmental, or using less land.
Glenn Taylor of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and John Hill of James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory both said that they're seeing more and more cremations.
"Columbaria are becoming more prevalent as cremation increases, but thought has to be given to the longterm use of that area -- be it a piece of land or a building," said Taylor, who offers columbaria placement inside the cemetery -- Owensboro Memorial Gardens -- his funeral home owns. "That's why, often, they go into cemeteries where that land is already dedicated to the use."
Churches such as First Presbyterian with a columbarium often have the policy to contact family members to retrieve the ashes if the church was to fold.
For Hill, he sees columbaria as "the new church cemetery" because of the little to no maintenance, unlike burial cemeteries that require mowing and other landscaping.
"We put our crematory in our building in 1999," Hill said. "I guess that's when Davis Funeral started building for this trend. We knew it was coming. ... But what I feel is the most important part of this dying process, funeral process and the grieving process is the actual closure. With cremation, you can still have a ceremony with a public viewing; you can still have a mass with the body present or a traditional-type funeral."
Trinity Episcopal Church started its outdoor columbarium within its Father Pat Connell Courtyard in 2008. This church is also in the middle of expanding it. When complete, it will have 256 niches, which is double its current size. A niche with a nameplate can be purchased for $500 at Trinity.
The Rev. David Carletta, Trinity's new rector, said the previous church he came from in Memphis, Tennessee, also had a columbarium.
"It's becoming very popular because of the convenience and its cost," Carletta said. "We have people who come out here before church every Sunday and pray before the service and then after the service as well."
First Presbyterian Church chose to build its columbarium inside the front lobby of the church. It currently contains 48 niches but plans are being made to expand it as well. A niche with a nameplate can be purchased for $750 at First Presbyterian.
Marsha Nash, who was part of First Presbyterian Church's columbarium committee, said she wasn't familiar with columbaria until they were brought to her attention by her former pastor, the Rev. Jonathan Carroll.
Nash said the committee members researched the idea and visited several sites before deciding on its indoor design.
"We did discuss a garden (columbarium) but we felt like we would've needed a master gardener to take care of it," Nash said. "... We love our church and this is where we wanted our final resting place to be."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.