Relationships demand that we tear down the walls that we've built around us to presumably keep us safe because, in the end, we learn that they actually lock us in and prevent us from encountering real intimacy.
Those walls are solid and well-built. They do not come down as easily as did the longstanding Berlin Wall of the Cold War. Twenty-eight years, heavily-armed guards, and geopolitical unrest that threatened the peace of the world are nothing, it seems, when compared to the feelings of threat and fear that many experience when faced with having to be truly vulnerable to another human being as an act of love.
One tragic effect of the invulnerability that those walls reinforce is the making of assumptions.
Often, in relationships we assume things to be true, in large part because of one of two things: 1) We think we already know something or 2) We are unwilling to become vulnerable to ask a question, the answer to which we do not know.
Assumptions are terribly unhealthy byproducts of a failure of communication or a breakdown of the emotional intimacy of a relationship.
We have a hard-fought, hard-won habit of misinterpreting, misperceiving, or wildly guessing rather than trying to develop a deeper connection by simply asking.
When I talk with couples in my practice, time and again it becomes painfully clear that communication has suffered, meaning so, too, has nearly every other aspect of the relationship in question.
Nature hates a vacuum. Rather than asking specific questions in order to come to a fuller understanding, lovers will often fill in the gaps on their own, typically out of a reaction to feelings of insecurity or fear.
What happens next is a wild goose chase, where, rather than connect, couples confront and conflict ensues.
It is difficult to thwart assumptions that are deeply held or that come across as a form of blame.
Honestly, I fall into the trap of assumption-making from time to time. If I hear and interpret a particular tone of voice or misunderstand a certain text message, I have to manage my own proclivity to lapsing into making assumptions, and then collapsing into a fretful mood shift as a result.
Rather than simply ask what was intended or whether I had misunderstood, I will simply tell myself a story that isn't true, and become reactive, defensive, and sad about it.
Whereas a mere question -- "Did I hear you right?" Or "I think I heard you say such-and-such; am I on the right track?" -- would move mountains, and I could quickly dispense with the self-sabotaging and negative thought patterns that create unnecessary conflict.
We all tend to create stories in our minds, stories that are chock full of assumptions about how our partner feels, and what our partner's behavior may mean. As you might suspect, those stories have little to do with what our partner may actually be feeling or experiencing, and are more about us -- our insecurities, fears, sadness, or upset.
Feeling sad or afraid, we then escalate, our brains fill with cortisol, which puts unnecessary stress on the prefrontal cortex, shifting us hard into the fight/flight response. So, we either attack, blame, or withdraw.
Our partner reacts accordingly, and we're off to the races.
Races that have no winner.
When assumptions arise, hit the pause button; compare what you're thinking to what you know to be factual and true; and, rather than assume, ask your partner questions to
help clarify their particular perspective.
I can almost guarantee you that what you think is nearly always worse than what is actually going on.
This is not only true in romantic relationships, but in all relationships, including civic ones, as in, relationships between leaders and lawmakers and their constituents.
Heavy in the news these days is the topic of fairness. So much so that people are not wanting to call it fairness, because, well, "nothing in life is fair." It is being dubbed "anti-discrimination" by some.
It is probably best that we use a positive moniker, rather than a negative one. There is enough "anti" in the world. Let's use fairness, justice, kindness.
The relationship between our local governments and the citizenry is bespeckled with assumptions.
Assume less. Talk more.
Assume less. Question more.
Assume less. Understand more.
Assume less. Accept more.
Take it from me -- a world-class assumer; it doesn't work, it only hurts, and it will set you back -- way back -- from your goal of more intimacy and appreciation of what is actually going on rather than the story you tell yourself.
Assumptions are toxic to relationships, murderous of communication, and gateways to heavy conflict.
You don't want that for yourself. Neither do I. Not in our marriages. Not in our parenting. Not in our friendships, work, or civic relationships.
Please do not assume that you know everything that is going on, whether in your family's house or the courthouse.
Give up the assumptions, the old, old stories that we tell ourselves that are false and hurtful.
Be open. Talk. Ask. Listen. Understand. Accept.
Let the walls come tumbling down. You won't believe the view.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com. He also co-created and co-hosts "You'll Die Trying," a podcast available everywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.