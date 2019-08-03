Every day I see it. I try not to. I've been getting better. But still ...
Any amount of my precious time spent mindlessly scrolling through the ever-changing landscape of the feeds of any of my social media accounts yields the same effect in me: I feel sad.
Don't get me wrong, I know that (a) social media is here to stay, which is not a bad thing, and (b) it is truly wonderful to stay connected with family and friends who live far away, leaving me feeling connected and informed.
Clearly, then, that is not the problem.
The problem is the rant.
The problem is the chutzpah that some people seem to possess when, into what seems like a victimless void, men and women believe that they can say and send absolutely anything in the world to anyone else. And they do. Without a second thought.
The problem is that social media, with its endless reach and very public audience, is contributing to what is, I believe, a period of extensive societal regression.
On the one hand, the news and truisms (some of which may be actually true) that are delivered through social media outlets such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit can bring about great delight, euphoria even. It has an addictive or habit-forming quality, in that we are sometimes glued to the process of advancing our devices' screens with our thumbs automatically and involuntarily.
On the other hand, the posts we read, the language in which those posts are written, and the photos that are shared can sometimes drop us from that excitement into a kind of deep sadness.
We go from social mania to social sadness, all within seconds.
Keeping up with the Joneses has taken on a whole new level, and now, every moment we enjoy, every meal we make, every life hack we employ, every trip we take must be shared, or so we think, and not only on one medium, but on all of them, so much so that we become frenzied in our efforts to get the word out on as many platforms as we can as quickly as we can.
As if somehow we might miss something important, and slip into irrelevance.
Many of us get caught in this dreadful cycle.
A kind of social media mania.
It is doing us little, if any, good.
Worse, still, though, is how some people believe that they can say anything they want however they want, and convince one or two others to buy in and even share their sentiments, and all of a sudden there is a maelstrom of drama and conflict unfolding in real time before our very eyes.
Disgruntled employees who are terminated for cause can launch a campaign of personal injury against their former employer, and can easily persuade those who are easily persuaded to buy into their lies.
A jilted or wronged lover can lash out -- using names and tags or just suggestive adjectives and pronouns -- filling us in on the most recent of their forlorn love and their forewarned former lover, snatching us from our Saturday rest and plopping us into the center of their soap opera.
A local activist can "call out" a local elected official unnecessarily and without warrant, wreaking havoc on said official's personal, professional and political life, when a personal and private conversation would have sufficed.
The examples are a billionfold, and you know them and you have seen them and you roll your eyes like I do, only to keep scrolling and to get sucked in.
Have you paused to wonder: What is becoming of us?
When the leaders of the free world and the least successful person in our families can share the same social stage and say anything that they want, and not be held accountable for the lies and the vitriol and the misinformation and the hate, then you know we are in a crisis.
As if population explosion, a sense of diminishing frontiers, the depletion of natural resources, climate change, clean water shortages, border wars and humanitarian crises aren't enough, we can throw social mania on the fire and watch it burn hotter and brighter, and we think it's good for us.
It isn't.
I challenge you to declare, from now on, to slow down your social media consumption; to sift and sort through the myriad millions of digital data and select only the most precious, most positive, and most life-giving to pay any attention to, dismissing all the rest; to post-normal, unfiltered pictures of your life and your family without a care for what anyone else may think; to keep your hot-blooded, full-throated disagreements to yourself until you can calmly discuss them in person with someone whom you trust and who can hold you accountable to becoming a part of the solution rather than simply complaining about the problem; and, to put your devices down, pull your eyes up, and see -- really see -- the beautiful people who surround you.
Learn them. Love them. And share a moment of tenderness you don't feel the need to share with the world. Your most precious people won't always be so close.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com. He also co-created and co-hosts "You'll Die Trying," a podcast available everywhere.
